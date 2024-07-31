 Three minor girls killed after fire breaks out in makeshift Noida home: Police - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Three minor girls killed after fire breaks out in makeshift Noida home: Police

ByAshni Dhaor
Jul 31, 2024 09:59 AM IST

Four people—Daulat Ram (32) and his three daughters, were rushed to the hospital where the three young girls were declared brought dead on arrival

Three minor sisters were killed while their father got critically injured after a fire broke out in their makeshift home in Noida’s Sector 8 on Wednesday morning, police said.

The fire department received information about the incident at around 3:40am. (HT photo | Sunil Ghosh)
The fire department received information about the incident at around 3:40am. (HT photo | Sunil Ghosh)

The girls’ mother also suffered burn injuries.

According to police, the fire department received information about the incident at around 3:40am, following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“Five of a family were sleeping in one room where the fire broke out. One of the neighbours informed the fire station about the fire, following which teams immediately rushed to the spot. As the fire was brought under control, four people—Daulat Ram (32) and his three daughters, were rushed to the hospital where the three young girls were declared brought dead on arrival,” Rambadan Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Noida, said.

Also Read: Six of a family killed in fire in Firozabad, CM announces 2L compensation

Daulat Ram, who has around 60% burn injuries, was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

“He is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) while his wife managed to escape with burn injuries on her hand. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained,” Singh said.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
