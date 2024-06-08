3 killed in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

New Delhi: At least three workers were killed while six others critically injured after a massive fire broke out, causing a blast at a food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela, officials said. The fire broke out at a Moong Dal factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial area (Twitter Photo)

According to officials, the fire broke out at a Moong Dal factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial area. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Preliminary investigations reveal that the fire started due to a gas leak in one of the pipes, said police. As the fire spread, it led to the overheating of the compressor, resulting in a blast.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief, said the fire call was received at 3.38 am. A total of 16 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “A total of nine men were removed from the factory which was engulfed in fire. Three of them were declared brought dead by the doctors while others were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.”

The deceased have been identified as Beerpal (42), Shyam (24), Ram (30).

Some more workers also sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung and other hospitals.

Police said the owner of the food factory has been identified as Ankit Gupta and Vinay Gupta, residents of Rohini. A case is being registered against the duo under appropriate sections and an investigation is being taken up.