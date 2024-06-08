 3 killed in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

3 killed in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 08, 2024 10:21 AM IST

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief, said the fire call was received at 3.38 am. A total of 16 fire tenders were sent to the spot

New Delhi: At least three workers were killed while six others critically injured after a massive fire broke out, causing a blast at a food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela, officials said.

The fire broke out at a Moong Dal factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial area (Twitter Photo)
The fire broke out at a Moong Dal factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial area (Twitter Photo)

According to officials, the fire broke out at a Moong Dal factory in outer Delhi’s Narela Industrial area. The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Preliminary investigations reveal that the fire started due to a gas leak in one of the pipes, said police. As the fire spread, it led to the overheating of the compressor, resulting in a blast.

Atul Garg, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief, said the fire call was received at 3.38 am. A total of 16 fire tenders were sent to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (outernorth) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “A total of nine men were removed from the factory which was engulfed in fire. Three of them were declared brought dead by the doctors while others were shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.”

The deceased have been identified as Beerpal (42), Shyam (24), Ram (30).

Some more workers also sustained burn injuries and are undergoing treatment at Safdarjung and other hospitals.

Police said the owner of the food factory has been identified as Ankit Gupta and Vinay Gupta, residents of Rohini. A case is being registered against the duo under appropriate sections and an investigation is being taken up.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections Result,Election Results 2024 Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / 3 killed in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On