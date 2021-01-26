Tractor overturns at Delhi-Noida border, farmers put it back in no time
A tractor with two farmers on it overturned during a stunt at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday morning, as scores of protesters gathered here for demonstration against the new farm laws.
The tractor was being driven in a circular path at a high speed when it lost balance and overturned, while the two persons on board got minor injuries during the act at the Chilla border in the morning.
The sight of the overturned tractor, bearing a tricolour and a flag of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu), was short lived as several protesters came together to put the vehicle back on its four tyres.
A police official said there was no law and order situation at the site, as security personnel were deployed in large numbers and monitoring intensified in view of Republic Day.
Members of BKU (Bhanu) are staying put at the Chilla border since December 1, demanding withdrawal of the three new central farm laws and legalisation of the minimum support price (MSP) for crops.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor overturns at Delhi-Noida border, farmers put it back in no time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republic Day 2021: Noida Metro trains to run at 15 min interval
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad: Tractors arriving in groups for rally, officials keep tab on count
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally route key issue for protesting farmers at Ghaziabad’s UP Gate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractors being stopped in different districts from coming to Delhi borders for rally, allege farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Development authorities in Gautam Budh Nagar lead industrial growth in UP, says CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
78 high-rises in GB Nagar give consent for multipoint power connection
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man arrested after encounter in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Rera hands over stuck realty project to Noida authority after buyers refuse
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Driving hundreds of kilometres, farmers brave odds to participate in tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ghaziabad officials yet to confirm route for farmers’ tractor parade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three persons arrested for illegal sand mining in Greater Noida
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noida: Jal Vayu Vihar residents concerned over safety following multiple break-ins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man sends morphed pictures of employee to her fiancé, booked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GB Nagar district gears up for higher turnout in Covid-19 vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox