Triple suicide: Three UP girls die by suicide in separate incidents

Three different incidents of suicides, involving three girl students, have been reported between December 10 and 18 in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur. The investigation revealed that there was no involvement of any teacher or student in any one of the cases and all of them are related to love affairs, according to a senior police official told news agency ANI.

The first case took place on December 10 where a girl reportedly committed suicide after her family rejected her love affair with her neighbour, who was later arrested on charges of abetment of suicide. In the second case, another girl allegedly drank rat poison as her lover's mother asked for a bike as a condition for marriage.

The police official said that the third incident took place when a girl jumped into a river after her parents found out about her love affair from her cousin. However, the girl's sister has accused the cousin's involvement in the case, the official added. In a different case, a girl allegedly slit her wrist over some comments made by her friends. She has been counselled and doing fine.

In a different incident in Rajasthan's Kota, three teenagers from private coaching institutes committed suicide earlier allegedly due to tremendous pressure to perform well in medical and engineering entrance exams. Two of those students were found hanging from a ceiling fan in their paying guest rooms. The third died after he consumed poisonous substance.