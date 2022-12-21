Bengaluru techie dies by suicide

A 52-year-old techie living with heart related ailment and a mental health concern allegedly died by suicide in Bengaluru on Monday, police said.

The victim is a resident of Mahalakshmi Layout in the city and was working as a software engineer at a private firm.

According to the police, the incident occurred near the Kurubarahalli junction in North Bengaluru on Monday afternoon.

“On Monday, he left for office, parked his car near the Mahalakshmi Layout Park. He then asked people to cover the car using a plastic cover. And then died by suicide,” deputy commissioner of Police, North division, Vinayak Patil, said.

The Mahalakshmi Layout police rushed to the spot, after which he was immediately taken to the hospital in the same car. However, the techie had died by the time he was admitted to the hospital, the police said.

Later, the police informed the family about the incident. According to the family, the victim was suffering from heart-related ailment and the treatment had impacted his mental health.

The victim had also looked up on Google about the problems caused by heart diseases and the kind of impact it will have on the patient and the family, police said.

“He was suffering from some health issues and had shared about his suicidal tendencies with family as well,” Patil said.

An unnatural death report (UDR) for suicide has been registered by the Mahalakshmi Layout police.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669;

Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918,

Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000,

ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290