Three of family found dead in B’luru: Police

A 70-year-old woman and her two children, daughter (41) and son (36), were found dead in their apartment in Karnataka’s Bengaluru late on Monday in a suspected case of mass suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after repeated phone calls to the elderly woman by a relative went unanswered, following which the relative rushed to her apartment, said police.

“The relative rushed to the apartment and rang the doorbell repeatedly. However, no one answered,” said a police official. The family informed the police. Shortly after, the police broke into the house and recovered the bodies.A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC was registered based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s other daughter, the police said.

“We have registered a case following a complaint by her daughter. In her complaint, she named several people among whom are four friends of her deceased brother,” the official said “According to the complainant, the four had visited the deceased’s residence on Sunday,” the police said.