Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Three of family found dead in B’luru: Police

Three of family found dead in B’luru: Police

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:29 AM IST

The incident came to light after repeated phone calls to the elderly woman by a relative went unanswered, following which the relative rushed to her apartment, said police.

Shortly after, the police broke into the house and recovered the bodies. (Representational Photo)
Shortly after, the police broke into the house and recovered the bodies. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

A 70-year-old woman and her two children, daughter (41) and son (36), were found dead in their apartment in Karnataka’s Bengaluru late on Monday in a suspected case of mass suicide, police said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light after repeated phone calls to the elderly woman by a relative went unanswered, following which the relative rushed to her apartment, said police.

“The relative rushed to the apartment and rang the doorbell repeatedly. However, no one answered,” said a police official. The family informed the police. Shortly after, the police broke into the house and recovered the bodies.A case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC was registered based on a complaint by the deceased woman’s other daughter, the police said.

“We have registered a case following a complaint by her daughter. In her complaint, she named several people among whom are four friends of her deceased brother,” the official said “According to the complainant, the four had visited the deceased’s residence on Sunday,” the police said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out