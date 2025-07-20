Truck driver decapitated by 11kV wire in Noida whilst fixing tarp

A 24-year-old truck driver died allegedly by electrocution on Friday night after he accidentally came in contact with a high-tension power line and got decapitated in Salarpur village, police said. The deceased, identified as Nasir from Dhakpadi village in Rajasthan’s Alwar district, was unloading goods in Noida Sector 85 around 9.30pm. Police and officials at the accident site. (HT Archive)

Nasir climbed atop the truck to adjust a loose tarpaulin when his neck accidentally touched an 11kV overhead wire, resulting in his decapitation, police said.

Commuters informed the police. “A forensic team was called to the site to collect evidence. The area’s power lines were also inspected,” assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Praveen Kumar Singh said.

“A detailed investigation has been launched to establish any negligence while transporters have been urged to be more cautious when operating near electrical infrastructure,” the ACP added.

While the accident was fatal, power department officials confirmed that the ground clearance of the high-tension line was within prescribed safety norms.

According to Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL), the discom maintained that there was no negligence on their part.

“There was no lapse on the part of the power department. The high-tension line had sufficient ground clearance as per safety norms. The incident occurred due to the victim’s own negligence,” Sanjay Kumar, PVVNL Noida chief engineer said.