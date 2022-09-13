Two agencies engaged for e-waste management in Ghaziabad city
Ghaziabad city had no provision for the collection and scientific disposal of e-waste so far. The agencies will send their collection vehicles to households and pay according to predefined charges for old electronic items.
The Ghaziabad municipal corporation has engaged two private agencies to collect and properly dispose of electronic waste (E-waste) from households in 100 residential wards, in accordance with provisions of the E-waste Management Rules. Officials said that they have also chalked out another provision for the registration of scrap dealers within municipal limits.
Ghaziabad city had no provision for the collection and scientific disposal of E-waste so far. The agencies will send their collection vehicles to households and pay according to predefined charges for old electronic items. “The two agencies have been approved by the Central Pollution Control Board and will dispose of E-waste at their respective plants. We have also rolled out a list of charges that the agencies will pay to residents when they hand over their old/unusable items. Residents are also free to negotiate rates if they think their items are in good condition,” said Mithilesh Kumar, city health officer.
He added that there is no estimation of E-waste generation in the city available with the corporation. According to the rates, residents will get ₹2400 for their 1.5-tonne old/scrap air conditioner, and the ₹2400 for their 1-tonne one. Likewise, old/scrap smartphones can be sold at a rate of ₹120, while old/scrap laptops will fetch ₹800 each. Some old/scrap electronic items like stabilisers and UPS systems will fetch ₹32 per kilogram, while computer accessories like mouse and keyboards will fetch ₹20 per kilogram.
“This will streamline our E-waste collection and also reduce pollution. As of now, these old items are generally collected by scrap dealers who dismantle or even burn them to extract metals. These activities lead to air and other forms of pollution and scrap being left in open spaces. In order to further control such activities, the corporation has also planned to introduce a proposal in its upcoming board meeting on September 16 to register scrap dealers,” Kumar added.
Officials said that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) raised an objection over the non-registration of scrap dealers in the city during its audit of the corporation’s accounts. At present, unregistered scrap dealers roam around in localities and collect scrap items. Officials said that once the proposal is approved by the corporation board, such scrap dealers will not be able to operate till they get prior approvals from the pollution board, and the Uttar Pradesh fire department. They will also be required to have proper infrastructure for the scientific disposal of scrap.
“Post-Covid, there have been about 250 illegal units which were raided and dismantled. These were mostly operating in Loni and dealing in unauthorised E-waste, the majority of which were collected from outside sources,” said Utsav Sharma, regional officer, UP pollution control board.
According to environmentalists, provisions for E-waste management should have been put in place a long time ago. “The city is growing and huge amounts of E-waste are generated daily. The civic agency has just implemented provisions laid down by law. However, once the initiative has started, it should be implemented in long run and monitored as well,” said Akash Vashishtha, city-based environmentalist and a lawyer.
-
Ludhiana Akali leader, supporters create ruckus at police station, held
Shiromani Akali Dal Ludhiana district vice-president Vipan Sood Kaka along with his supporters damaged windowpanes at police station division number 5 and misbehaved with police personnel after he was issued a challan for wrong parking on Monday night. The SHO division number 5 police station, Inspector Jasbir Singh, issued a challan to him for wrong parking. Sood called up his supporters and asked them to reach the police station.
-
Chief minister Adityanath asks Noida authority to enforce ban on plastic effectively
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked the Noida authority to effectively enforce the ban on plastic bags with the help of technology. He inspected the integrated command control centre in Sector 94 where police oversee the enforcement of traffic rules and safety measures. The CM also inspected the waste management and health department control room. Adityanath reached Sector 94 at around 3pm and stayed at the facility for 10 minutes.
-
2 men hired for a paint job kill shopkeeper for ₹40,000 in phone wallet, caught
NEW DELHI: Two men contracted by a shopkeeper in south Delhi's Jamia Nagar to give hIslam Ahmad's'house and shop a fresh coat of paint killed him late on Monday and stole his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday after tracking down the phone, and the two suspects 20km away in Paharganj. Ahmad has a shop in the Shaheen Bagh area and sells shoes. Since the man's mobile phone was missing, it was first put under surveillance.
-
Noida authority to form panel to look into dog related issues
The Noida authority is planning to form a committee comprising officials, residents and experts to look into issues related to dogs — both pets and strays — in residential areas and apartment complexes, officials informed. Though pet registration has begun in Noida, people still have not registered their pets, Indu Prakash, officer on special duty, Noida authority added. Prakash further informed that the committee would be formed following approval from the authority's chief executive officer.
-
Commute chaos: Metro Yellow Line disruption spills on to streets
Gurugram: Thousands of metro users were left stranded for over four hours in Gurugram and other parts of Delhi NCR on Monday morning after the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC's) yellow line developed a technical issue. Metros did not ply on the route between Sultanpur in Delhi and Guru Dronacharya metro station from 5.45 am (the time the first metro leaves HUDA City Centre) till 10.07 am, said DMRC officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics