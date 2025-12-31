Two burglars break into Noida house, CCTV captures theft

Noida: Two burglars broke into a locked house in Noida Sector 142 early Wednesday, and escaped with valuables, local residents alleged on Wednesday. Police are yet to register an FIR, pending a formal complaint from the victim family. The burgled house owner, that he left for his native village on December 25 as his father was unwell. (Representational image)

Neighbours informed about the incident on emergency number 112, prompting a team from Ecotech-3 police station to inspect the scene.

A footage purportedly shows two men carrying a LED television and a bag containing household belongings out of the house at around 3 am.

The burglars allegedly also locked gates of neighbours’ houses from outside. Binit Singh, a neighbour, said, “In the morning, some children and people from outside helped us get out, and then we saw that the gates of that house were cut open.”

Amrish Upadhyay, the house owner, told HT that he left for his native village in Balrampur district near Ayodhya on December 25 as his father was unwell.

“My neighbours informed me over phone. I checked the CCTV footage installed outside the house,” he said, adding that he suspected that some valuables, including jewellery, had been stolen.

“We have asked the house owner to come and give his statement once he returns. At present, it does not appear that a lot of valuables were stolen,” said Ajay Kumar Singh, SHO (Ecotech-3 police station).