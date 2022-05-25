Two held for killing 22-year-old in Noida over road rage

The Gautam Budh Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested two people for killing a 23-year-old man during an incident of road rage on May 14 in Noida’s Phase 2.

According to the police, Abhay Tyagi, a resident of Bhangel under the jurisdiction of Phase 2 police station, was returning home on May 14 when he got into a fight with three men who were riding two motorcycles. Officials added that all the men involved in the fight were drunk at the time.

“Tyagi was walking on the road when he got into an argument with Mohit Singh Chauhan (22) and Vivek Singh (21) and a third man we are yet to identify because one of their motorcycles brushed against his hand. An argument broke out soon after,” said Elamaran G, additional deputy commissioner of police (Central Noida).

Tyagi picked up a concrete slap lying nearby to hit the men but they overpowered him and thrashed him to death with the same brick, he added.

Tyagi’s father gave a complaint in the matter to the police on May 15.

“When the police launched the investigation there was no clue about the culprits. However, a friend of Tyagi’s who was also inebriated at the time but watched the incident unfold from a distance, told police that he could remember half the number of one of the motorcycles,” said the ADCP.

The police then and zeroed in on the suspects and arrested them. They added that the third one is still on the run.

The two have been arrested under Section 302(murder) of the Indian Penal Code and have been sent to jail.

Wife arrested along with two others for husband’s murder

The Gautam Budh Nagar police have arrested three people in connection with a murder in Dankaur, GB Nagar.

“On May 19, a 32 year old man identified as Satish was found murdered with multiple injury marks over his head and face in Deota village in Dankaur. Following the complaint by his elder brother, we had registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and investigation was taken up,” said Meenakshi Katyayan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida).

Police arrested the three accused on Monday night and the three have been identified as the deceased’s wife Pooja, Ramkishor and Manjeet.

“During interrogation the accused revealed that Ramkishor and Pooja were in an illicit relationship for the past one year. As per Pooja, her husband used to assualt her regularly. On May 15, he did the same which triggered her to complain about the same to Ramkishor,” Katyayan said.

Police said that Pooja complained about the assault to Ramkishor after which the duo hatched a plan to kill Satish so that both of them could live happily. Ramkishor got in touch with Manjeet, who is also known to the deceased.

“On the day of the incident, Manjeet contacted Satish and asked him to meet him for drinks at an isolated place in the village Deota. The accused got the victim heavily drunk and later smashes his head with a boulder and fled the spot. Satish’s body was found near the Veterinary Hospital in the village on May 16,” said the officer.

All the three accused have been booked under Sections 302 (Murder), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy ) of the Indian Penal Code. They were produced before the court and sent to judicial custody while Manjeet’s blood stained clothes along with the stone used to attack Satish have been recovered, said officials.

