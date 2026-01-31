Two killed, one hurt in late-night stabbing at Khoda eatery

Two individuals were stabbed to death, and a third sustained severe injuries after several staff members of an eatery allegedly attacked them over a dispute related to food late on Friday night in the Khoda area of Ghaziabad, police said on Saturday, adding that multiple people have been picked up for questioning and an FIR has been registered. Family members allege knives kept at the dhaba were used. FIR names the owner and four others under murder and attempt to murder charges. (Sakib Ali/HT)

Police identified the deceased as Khoda residents Shri Pal Singh, 26, and his friend Satyam Singh, aged between 17 and 18 years, with the exact age still being verified. The injured person was identified as Anurag Singh, 25.

According to police, the incident took place at the eatery near Ambedkar Gate in Khoda. “They went to Vaishno Dhaba for dinner late Friday night. There, they had a dispute over the food bill, and this resulted in a fight. They slapped one of the staff members at the dhaba, which triggered the brawl. The three men were stabbed in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital in nearby Delhi, where Shri Pal and Satyam succumbed during treatment, while Anurag is still under treatment,” said Abhishek Srivastava, ACP of Indirapuram circle.

On Saturday, Gopal Singh, brother of the deceased Shri Pal Singh, submitted a complaint at Khoda police station, following which an FIR was lodged. Providing further details, Anupam Singh, cousin of the deceased Shri Pal, said the altercation escalated rapidly after a staff member, identified as Nagesh, was slapped. “Shri Pal and two of his friends had some dispute over the food bill. They slapped a staff member. Upon this, several staff stabbed Satyam 5–6 times and stabbed Shri Pal and Anurag,” he told HT.

No arrests made so far; action likely from Sunday, police said.

The cousin added that Satyam and Shri Pal collapsed at the eatery due to severe injuries, while Anurag ran to the nearby Azad Vihar Pocket and sought help from acquaintances. “Several people rushed to the spot and took them to a hospital in Delhi in a car,” Rinku said. Rinku further said Anurag was later shifted to another hospital in Delhi due to his condition and claimed that CCTV footage showed five men attacking the trio at the eatery.

Police said they have secured CCTV footage from the scene of the crime and are questioning several suspects. “Legal action will be initiated soon. An FIR was also filed and named dhaba owner Dharmendra Sharma and four others. The FIR is filed under sections 103(1) (murder) and 109 (attempt to murder) at Khoda police station,” the ACP said.