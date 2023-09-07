Two bludgeoned to death in sleep in Greater Noida

Two men were found dead in the courtyard of their home in Greater Noida on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Ram Kumar, 55, a retired roadways driver, and his nephew Vikramaditya, 45, a resident of Ballu Khera village. (Representative Image)

Police said that the men were bludgeoned to death with a spade which was recovered from the spot. They added that no arrest has been made yet as the identity and number of suspects are yet to be identified.

The deceased were identified as Ram Kumar, 55, a retired roadways driver, and his nephew Vikramaditya, 45, a resident of Ballu Khera village under the limits of Dankaur police station in Greater Noida.

Ashok Kumar, Additional DCP, Greater Noida said, “On Thursday around 7 am, when Raj Kumar and his nephew Vikramaditya, who goes by his first name, did not return home, their family members approached the courtyard outside the house premises and were shocked to find them lying in the pool of blood.”

“Raj Kumar and Vikramaditya’s heads were severely bludgeoned with a spade. On getting information from family members, when the police team reached the spot, Raj Kumar was found dead while Vikramaditya was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment,” said ADCP Kumar.

According to police, Vikramaditya had a dispute with his wife over not taking care of house expenses and seeking divorce from her. He had separated from his wife and was residing with his uncle at the time of the incident. The deceased also had a property dispute, police added.

“Police are investigating all angles, including the possibility of a property dispute. No arrests have been made yet,” ADCP added.

A case of murder has been registered under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday at the Dankaur police station, police said.