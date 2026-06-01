Two more arrested over killing of Greater Noida man

Greater Noida: Two more suspects were arrested on Sunday over the death of a 25-year-old man who was allegedly shot at more than six times by three men on motorcycles in Greater Noida’s Vedpura village in Ecotech 3 on May 20 night, police said.

(Representational image)

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The latest arrests have pushed the total number of nabbed suspects in the case to eight, and efforts are underway to nab the ninth suspect, said officials, adding that six of the suspects were arrested on May 21.

During the investigation, it was revealed that one more suspect was also involved in the murder. “Efforts are underway to nab him as well,” said Shailendra Singh, deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Central Noida.

Police have registered a case of murder against suspects and further investigation is underway, said officials.

On May 20 around 9.30 pm, when Deepak Nagar, 25, a resident of Vedpura village in Ecotech-3 was going to his workplace in Delhi’s Ghazipur on his bike, three men on two motorcycles, chased, overpowered and shot six rounds at him, using two pistols. Nagar sustained bullet injuries on multiple parts of body.

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{{^usCountry}} A local resident, who was passing by and found Nagar lying next to his bike, alerted his family and police were informed. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A local resident, who was passing by and found Nagar lying next to his bike, alerted his family and police were informed. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, police said. {{/usCountry}}

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On May 21, police investigation found that Nagar’s father Ashok Nagar had been once accused of killing a man, in 2011. Though his father was imprisoned but after years of trial, he was found innocent and released in 2025.

“To avenge their father’s death, two sons of that deceased, one in his 30s and the other aged 22, and their relatives and friends had planned to kill the accused’s son, Deepak,” DCP Singh added.