Two more associates of gangster Kana arrested in Greater Noida

ByHT Correspondent, Greater Noida
Mar 16, 2024 06:10 AM IST

Last month, police attached movable and immovable property worth ₹125 crore allegedly belonging to Kana and one of his gang members

Two more close associates of alleged gangster Ravi Kana were arrested by Greater Noida police in the past 24 hours, said a senior police officer, adding that a reward of 25,000 was announced on each of their arrests.

Twelve members of the gang were arrested so far and efforts are under way to nab the remaining ones. (Representative image)
Till Wednesday, 12 of Kana’s 16-member gang have been arrested, said police, adding that on March 11, Kana’s cousin Suraj Singh, who was also allegedly involved in Kana’s extortion racket, was arrested, and 15 trucks valued at 4.5 crore were recovered from him.

Munendra Singh, station house officer, Beta 2, said, “The arrested suspects are Aman Sharma, 25, a resident of Omicron 1, and Avadh Singh, 30, a resident of Sector 93 in Noida.”

“Sharma and Singh were arrested from the ATS roundabout under the jurisdiction of Beta 2 police station in Greater Noida.” said SHO Singh, adding that on January 2, Kana, a resident of Dadupur village in Greater Noida, along with 15 others, was booked under the Gangster Act, for allegedly taking tenders from big industrialists at lower than market rates by using their muscle power and political influence.

“Twelve members of the gang were arrested so far and efforts are under way to nab the remaining ones,” said SHO Singh, adding that Sharma and Singh were also involved in Kana’s extortion racket.

Last month, the police attached movable and immovable property worth 125 crore allegedly belonging to Kana and another of his gang member Rajkumar.

Police siad Section 14(1) of the Gangsters’ Act provides for the attachment of ill-gotten assets of criminals in order to choke financial support for organised crime and gangs.

Despite most of his associates being arrested, including his wife, Kana remains at large, said police.

Noida
