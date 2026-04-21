Two more held for ‘instigating Noida workers’ protests’: Police

Noida: Two more suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in instigating the Noida workers’ protest that had turned violent on April 13, police said on Monday, adding that three cases were registered against them at the Phase 2 police station. By Monday evening, police have arrested five suspects in total for their alleged involvement. Two were arrested on the night of April 11, one on April 18, and the two latest on April 19. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

“The suspects have been identified as a resident of north Delhi, and a resident of Lucknow,” said Noida police in a statement, adding that “their involvement was in instigating Noida workers’ protest.”

“The suspect from north Delhi was in constant touch with the suspect from Lucknow, who was arrested from a railway station in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday around 1.30 pm. On Sunday, they were called for questioning at the Phase 2 police station and taken into custody.”

Police said they were produced before a court and sent to jail.

“We will also apply for police remand for their interrogation,” said Rajeev Narayan Mishra, additional commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar.

By Monday evening, police have arrested five suspects in total for their alleged involvement. Two were arrested on the night of April 11, one on April 18, and the two latest on April 19.

On Sunday, an Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force official told HT that there were 24 people in their core group (from different activism groups) who had planned to continue protest till May in multiple-phases.

Meanwhile, a separate case has also been filed over incidents of arson and vandalism at a workshop in Sector 63 linked to the protest after the management of the automobile showroom lodged a complaint, alleging that a group of miscreants had set the vehicles ablaze and attacked employees on April 13.

According to workshop manager Pradeep Dixit, violence began when a mob started pelting stones at the facility. Shortly afterward, several individuals forced their way inside, assaulted staff, and allegedly attempted to kill the security guard when he tried to stop them. Amid the unrest, the attackers also set the guard room on fire.

“The blaze spread to vehicles parked outside, destroying six cars, three motorcycles, and three scooters. In addition, at least 36 other vehicles were damaged by stone pelting, leaving windows shattered and bodies dented,” the complaint added.

The factory workers’ protest began on April 10 in the Phase 2 area after the Haryana government increased the salaries of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled workers by 35 per cent. For three days, from April 10 to 12, the protest remained on a low scale, but on April 13, it suddenly turned violent, during which more than 100 factories were vandalised and vehicles were torched across the district.