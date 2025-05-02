Unregistered lifts to face legal action from May 15: Gautam Budh Nagar admin

GREATER NOIDA: In a move aimed at enhancing safety in high-rise buildings and promoting the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), the Gautam Budh Nagar administration has issued a stern warning to residential societies operating lifts without registration, an act that will invite legal action from May 15 onwards, officials said on Thursday. The directives were issued by additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar, who chaired a meeting on Thursday, participated by officials of various departments. (HT archives)

The directives were issued by additional district magistrate (finance and revenue) Atul Kumar, who chaired a meeting on Thursday, participated by officials from Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL), Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) Greater Noida, and representatives of residential federations and RWAs across the district.

Power discoms were also directed to identify suitable locations to set up private and commercial EV (electric vehicle) charging points.

“Several residential societies are still operating lifts without registration, which can be a serious safety risk. This needs immediate compliance,” said deputy registrar of firms, societies & chits Rishabh Agrawal, highlighting safety concerns.

District administration officials said that non-compliance with the guidelines will invite legal action against the operators from May 15. “All societies are instructed to complete their lift registrations within the stipulated timeframe,” said Kumar during the meeting.

To be sure, Gautam Budh Nagar has over 80,000 lifts and just over 5,500 are registered.

About the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure, officials noted that while the number of EVs in Noida and Greater Noida is growing rapidly, availability of charging stations remains limited, especially in group housing societies.

Directions were issued to the power discoms to launch a survey in coordination with all residential federations to identify suitable locations to set up private and commercial EV charging points.

Chief engineer (Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited Noida) Sanjay Kumar Jain said service providers have been instructed to initiate the survey.

Similarly, NPCL officials have also been tasked with ensuring necessary arrangements under their jurisdiction, officials said.

On September 25, 2024, the UP government mandated registration of all lifts in residential societies, malls, and industrial buildings under the newly enacted Lift Act, with a six-month deadline ending on March 25 and a grace period till March 31.