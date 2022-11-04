UP CM Adityanath directs Noida, Greater Noida authorities to hire more staff

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his two-day visit that ended on Tuesday, directed senior officials of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to ramp up recruitment for their smooth functioning.

The authorities had informed the chief minister about the staff crunch that is plaguing them for a long time. Incidentally, the Noida and Greater Noida authorities are functioning with only 25% staff, said officials.

On Monday, the chief minister reviewed the progress of various developmental projects and also discussed a host of issues with the senior officials of the Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

“We requested Adityanath if he could allocate personnel from the state government during the meeting. We are also hiring contractual staff to handle the shortage,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer (CEO), Noida and Greater Noida authorities.

The chief minister assured the officials that the required number of staff will be soon posted in Noida and Greater Noida for better functioning of administrative work.

In Noida as well as Greater Noida, the post of general manager (chief engineer) has been lying vacant since the transfers took place in October. The general manager controls the engineers and other staff members and also has the onus of monitoring and executing engineering and developmental works.

The staff shortage has been heightened after the UP industry department transferred at least 37 employees, including engineers, managers and others in the last few months and is yet to bring their replacements.

