UP CM calls for expediting Noida airport work to start operations before Dec 15

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday conducted an on-site inspection of the under-construction Noida International Airport in Jewar and directed all agencies to expedite remaining work so that operations can begin before December 15, 2025.

Officials from Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) said the project is now in its final phase, with only a few compliance steps separating it from full approval.

The Noida International Airport – envisioned as the National Capital Region’s second major airport after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport – is now days away from securing its aerodrome licence, NIAL officials said, adding the licence could be granted around December 2, provided the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) issues its final security clearance by then.

According to NIAL officials, Adityanath told officials that all pending security-related tasks must be wrapped up immediately so that the proposed inauguration can be held before December 15. “The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said that if the security-related pending work is completed by December 2, they will issue the aerodrome licence within 24 hours, paving the way for operations to begin,” said RK Singh, NIAL’s chief executive officer.

BCAS conducted a two-day inspection on November 24 and 25, reviewing the Central Industrial Security Force’s preparedness and identifying the need for additional CCTV cameras and eight watchtowers along the 18km boundary wall. Singh said all compliance points are expected to be resolved by December 2, after which DGCA can issue the licence within a day.

“We are on track. Once the approval from BCAS comes, DGCA will clear the aerodrome licence within 24 hours. After that, the inauguration date will be finalised by the state and central governments,” said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of NIAL.

Bhatia added that during Thursday’s inspection and subsequent review meeting – attended by Union civil aviation minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and senior officials from DGCA, BCAS, CISF, Yamuna International Airport Private Limited and NIAL – the UP chief minister conveyed that he had spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that December 15 was being considered as the possible inauguration date. Adityanath asked the airport concessionaire and CISF to close all pending compliance requirements within the stipulated timeline.

This was Adityanath’s second inspection of the airport in a month. On October 25, he had reviewed the terminal building, runway, security systems, traffic arrangements and ongoing construction during an extensive site visit.

While the aerodrome licence and inauguration appear imminent, officials said commercial flights are unlikely to begin before early next year. Airlines and the airport operator will need at least a month after licensing to secure landing and departure slots, adjust their schedules and complete passenger-handling preparations.

Officials aware of the project said most major infrastructure components – including the runway, taxiways, terminal building, air traffic control tower and support systems – are ready. Technical trials of the baggage-handling system, passenger-screening procedures and boarding operations are currently underway.

The BCAS inspection was one of the final steps before licensing and included checks of the airport’s surveillance network, access-control points, security installations and personnel readiness. It followed a high-level meeting on November 20 involving the DGCA, civil aviation ministry, Uttar Pradesh civil aviation department, NIAL, CISF and airline representatives.

Once the licence is granted, the concessionaire will coordinate with airlines to finalise a date for beginning commercial services. Initial operations are expected to start with daytime domestic passenger and cargo flights, officials said.