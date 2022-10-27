UP CM to inaugurate data centre project in Greater Noida on October 31

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Greater Noida on October 31 to inaugurate a Yotta hyperscale data centre in the city’s Knowledge Park-V, Greater Noida authority officials said on Wednesday. The visit has prompted the authority to start preparations for the event which will also be attended by Ashwini Vaishnaw, union minister for railways, communications, electronics and information technology, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, minister of state for electronics and information technology.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yotta started work on its first 20-acre data centre in January 2021, after the Uttar Pradesh government allotted land for the project in 2020. Yotta Infrastructure, a Mumbai-based subsidiary of the Hiranandani Group is building three data centres in Greater Noida and the other two centres are presently under construction. “This will be the first data centre park in the region which will consist of six interconnected buildings, offering a capacity of 30,000 racks to be operated by more than 250 MW of power. The estimated cost of the park is ₹7000 crore. The project will also generate direct and indirect employment,” Deep Chand, additional chief executive officer, Greater Noida authority, said.

The authority is also working on the Ganga water project which may be inaugurated by the CM on the same day if all preparations are completed, officials added. DS Mishra, Uttar Pradesh chief secretary, conducted an inspection of the Ganga water supply project on September 7 this year and directed the authority to complete the work ahead of the CM’s visit.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Greater Noida authority in January 2021 announced to start supplying water to households under the project by April 30, 2021. However, it missed the deadline and the project is yet to be completed. In fact, the project has missed several deadlines since the authority started work on it more than 15 years ago in 2005. The Ganga water supply project was initially slated to be completed by 2005. The budget for the project is ₹800 crore which will deliver 85 cusecs of Ganga water for distribution to Greater Noida households.

“We have completed almost all the work on the Ganga water project. However, the water supply may be delayed because annual de-silting work is underway in the upper Ganga canal. We are expecting to get water supply from the canal by October 28. The CM will inaugurate the project if we are able to meet the deadline,” Salil Yadav, general manager, Greater Noida authority, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON