UP is scripting new health story: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh has shed its old image of "one district, one mafia" and transformed into a state defined by "one district, one medical college," chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday while inaugurating the Medanta Super Specialty Hospital in Noida's Sector 50. The event was also attended by Medanta chairman and managing director Dr Naresh Trehan, district in-charge minister Brijesh Singh, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and Noida BJP president Mahesh Chauhan.

The chief minister, who earlier visitedthe upcoming Noida International Airport in Jewar, said that every citizen in the country – especially the poorest – has the right to quality health care.

Adityanath spent about half an hour at the new hospital before leaving for Delhi. Addressing the gathering, he said the state’s focus on expanding medical infrastructure has been central to its governance model. “Eight years ago, Uttar Pradesh was identified by its policy of ‘one district, one mafia’. Now each district is identified by one medical college. Health facilities are increasing regularly,” he said.

He added that the “double-engine government” had strengthened health access through schemes such as Ayushman Bharat.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government linked about 50 crore people to Ayushman Bharat. Uttar Pradesh took this work forward. Those who were left out spent ₹1,300 crore on treatment in a year from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This continues unabated,” he said.

Adityanath also spoke about the ease-of-doing-business reforms that allowed hospitals to open more smoothly. Citing an example, he said a mandatory 18-metre road requirement for hospitals had been reduced to seven metres to facilitate new projects.

The chief minister also urged greater use of artificial intelligence in health care. “Better use of AI in health services can significantly improve facilities for common citizens. Work is already underway – the centre of excellence at IIT Kanpur is developing capabilities in this area,” he said.

Reflecting on past public health crises, Adityanath said that about 50,000 children had died over four decades in the Gorakhpur region due to encephalitis. “The disease was controlled within two years of forming the government. A special campaign was launched and a governance team was created,” he said.

He added that large hospitals not only improve health services but also generate employment, and urged Dr Trehan to consider opening a Medanta facility in eastern Uttar Pradesh as well.