Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Noida News / UP polling days to be paid holidays for electors of the state employed in Delhi
noida news

UP polling days to be paid holidays for electors of the state employed in Delhi

According to a notice by the Delhi government, the waiver applies to every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and entitled to vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.
Polling in Uttar Pradesh would be held in seven phases starting on February 10, and will continue till March 7. Counting of votes will be held on March 10. (PTI)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:59 PM IST
PTI |

The Delhi government on Saturday announced that polling days in Uttar Pradesh would be paid holidays for the people from that state employed in the national capital so that they can exercise their franchise.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh would be held in seven phases starting on February 10. The second phase would be held on February 14, the third on February 20, the fourth on February 23, the fifth on February 27 and the final phase on March 7.

Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

According to a notice by the General Administrative Department of the Delhi government, the waiver applies to every person employed in any business, trade, industrial undertaking or any other establishment in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and entitled to vote in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

There should be no deduction in salary on account of holiday on the polling day, it said.

The notification, however, stated that the order will not apply to any person "whose absence may cause damage or substantial loss in respect of the employment in which he is engaged".

RELATED STORIES

Noida and Ghaziabad, the two Uttar Pradesh cities which are in the NCR, will go to polls on February 10.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi noida ghaziabad news ncr up election uttar pradesh
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP