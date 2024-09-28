UPITS 2024: GBU leads the way in academic industry collaboration

Noida: The Gautam Buddha University (GBU) took centre stage on Thursday at the ongoing five-day UP International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024 with a key knowledge session underscoring the critical role of academia industry partnerships in shaping the future workforce and preparing students for emerging industry needs, the college administration said on Friday. Prof. Sinha emphasised on the importance of efficient utilisation of resources between academic institutions, research labs, industries, and other stakeholders. (HT Photo)

Titled “Success of Academia - Industry Collaboration in Skill Development: An Initiative”, the session chaired by Prof. Ravindra Kumar Sinha, vice-chancellor, GBU, brought together senior officials from five universities highlighting the best practices in academia-industry collaboration aimed at promoting skill development among students and creating a skilled workforce for the industry.

During his keynote address, Prof. Sinha emphasised on the importance of efficient utilisation of resources between academic institutions, research labs, industries, and other stakeholders.

Highlighting the formation of the Noida-Greater Noida Knowledge and Innovation Cluster (NGN-KIN), Prof. Sinha stressed that such a collaboration was the need of the hour. He urged further discussions on the topic to harness its potential.

On the occasion, Dr. Shakti Sahi of the GBU said that this initiative is a significant step by the Government of Uttar Pradesh to foster collaboration and innovation in the field of skill development.

He was joined by Dr. Satish Kumar Mittal from the Department of Management and Dr. Arpit Bhardwaj from the department of computer science, who also represented GBU at the workshop along with representatives from the participating universities included Prof. Partha Chatterjee, dean academics, Shiv Nadar University; Rakesh Singh, vice president Placement, Bennett University; Dr. Bhuvnesh Kumar, dean Research, Sharda University; Prof. Sanjeev Bansal, additional pro-vice chancellor, Amity University; and Dr. Shakti Sahi, head of the intellectual property right (IPR) Cell, GBU.

“Each representative provided a detailed overview of their university’s industry related programmes and initiatives and the universities showcased their initiatives to integrate industrial partnerships into their academic curricula and expressed their intention to further collaborate with industry to introduce new programmes. Industry leaders were also encouraged to actively participate in these initiatives,” the college administration said.

With over 2,500 exhibitors from 80 countries, the second edition of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2024 got off to a glittering start at the India expo mart in Greater Noida on Wednesday.

The inaugural day of the UPITS 2024, being held from September 25 to 29, saw participation of several high-profile dignitaries alongside Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.