UP-Rera imposes penalties on 13 realtors for violations

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-Rera) has imposed penalties against 13 developers for not complying with orders issued by the regulator. UPRERA issued these orders in cases filed against the developers by homebuyers.

Homebuyers can file complaints with the RERA when developers fail to live up to promises made during the sale of a property, in accordance with rules. Homebuyers file complaints in multiple cases including delays in delivery of the flats, refunding money, poor quality of construction material, and violation of sanctioned maps, among other issues. Officials said that many developers are not complying with the orders resulting in the constant harassment of homebuyers.

If such a directive is not implemented by a realtor, the homebuyer can approach the regulatory authority. In these 13 cases, the realtors did not adhere to the orders issued to them in response to petitions filed by homebuyers. The decision to impose a cumulative penalty of ₹1.39 crore penalty against these realtors was taken during the authority’s 104th board meeting on Friday.

“The RERA strictly acts against insensitive promoters for protecting the interests of homebuyers. The authority is adopting all possible measures to regulate the state’s real estate sector, in accordance with the RERA Act,” said Rajive Kumar, chairman, UPRERA.

Section 38/63 of the act empowers the authority to penalise non-compliant promoters with up to 5% of the project cost.

The authority has also directed the realtors to submit a compliance report of its orders within 15 days and deposit the penalty within 30 days, failing which the amount will be forcefully recovered forcefully, said officials.

“The RERA Act should be used in the interest of the homebuyers. But we have seen some buyers file cases even after the matter gets resolved between them and the builder. We have brought this to the notice of the authority during a meeting in August,” said Amit Modi, president, Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Western UP chapter.

