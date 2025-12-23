UP’s fast-track court rejects govt plea to withdraw Ikhlaq lynching case

GREATER NOIDA: A fast-track court on Tuesday rejected the Uttar Pradesh government’s application to withdraw the 2015 Mohammad Ikhlaq lynching case, saying it was a “serious crime against society” and that there was no reason provided to withdraw the case. Ikhlaq, 55, was lynched by a mob in Bisada village on September 28, 2015, after rumours that his family had stored beef at home (FILE/Pexel)

The UP government, on September 12, moved an application to withdraw the case, saying this was “for the restoration of social harmony”.

Ikhlaq, 55, was lynched by a mob in Bisada village on September 28, 2015, after rumours that his family had stored beef at home. His son, Danish, was injured while trying to save his father. The attack triggered nationwide outrage over rising intolerance, with writers, filmmakers and scientists returning state awards in protest.

One laboratory analysis after the lynching claimed the meat found in the refrigerator at Ikhlaq’s home was mutton.

A subsequent laboratory report, first cited by lawyers representing the 18 accused in the case, claimed it was beef.

There have also been conflicting statements on where the meat was found.

To be sure, neither the provenance of the meat, nor where it was found are material to the case.

The state government’s application was initially scheduled for December 12, when counsel Yusuf Saifi, representing Ikhlaq’s family, sought to file an objection to the government’s withdrawal application.

The matter was then listed for December 18, during which senior counsel Andleeb Naqvi, on behalf of Saifi, filed an application, in which he said, the state has “no concrete basis to file the withdrawal application” and was doing so for political reasons. Senior counsel Hariraj Singh, representing the accused, objected to Naqvi’s application and sought time to file a response. The case was then listed for December 23.

On Tuesday, the state government counsel Bhag Singh Bhati said he was merely following government orders in seeking a withdrawal.

“I received a withdrawal application from the District Prosecution (DP), which was moved at different levels including the state government and district administration. I was following the government order to file it before the court,” he said.

The government counsel also argued in court that Naqvi had no locus standi as the case was between the court and the state government (which represents the victim).

Naqvi countered that he was merely pressing for the victim’s rights, as established by jurisprudence.

Additional district judge Saurabh Dwivedi passed the order rejecting the UP government’s plea after hearing both sides on Tuesday. The case is now listed for January 6, 2026 to expedite the trial and record the statements of witnesses.

Initially, 10 suspects were named in the FIR. Eight more were added later. Three were minors; one accused died in jail, and another died by electrocution while out on bail. Most of the accused were released on bail after spending about 18 months in Luksar jail.

In its withdrawal application, the Uttar Pradesh government argued that the incident was triggered by allegations related to cow meat and that the police recovered five sticks, iron rods and bricks from the accused.

“From this, it is clear that no firearm or sharp weapon was used in the incident,” the application said. It further said there was no evidence of prior enmity or hostility between the complainant and the accused. “All citizens are entitled to equal rights under the Indian Constitution. For the restoration of social harmony, the case needs to be withdrawn,” the government claimed.