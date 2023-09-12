Uttar Pradesh allocates 8 crore for MotoGP event

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday set aside ₹8 crore for the MotoGP Bharat event to be held at Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida from September 22 to 24, and also directed the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to take effective measures to ensure that the event is conducted with ‘discipline and grandeur’ as it will see visitors and riders from at least 22 countries.

Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, who is also the state’s infrastructure and industrial development commissioner,during the online meeting with Yeida CEO on Monday, asked the authority to take all necessary steps to ensure the event’s success.

Earlier Noida, Greater Noida and Yeida authorities has allocated ₹10 crore for making changes to the track at Buddh International Circuit, which was designed for Formula One races.

“We will give ₹8 crore to the “Invest UP” department, which will coordinate with the organisers of this event as per the directions made during Monday’s meeting. Earlier, the state government had asked the three industrial bodies to provide funds and we have done that. Apart from track changes, we are also building roads, installing streetlights and taking other steps to beautify the area around the venue,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, YEIDA.

The ₹8 crore will be used to mainly modify the track and repair offices and buildings at the venue, said officials.

The track at Buddh International Circuit has been made ready for MotoGP Bharat, said organisers FairStreet Sports Private Limited.

As the track is ready, it has been handed over to Dorna, the company that owns the commercial rights of the MotoGP. The Federation Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the international governing body for motorcycle racing, is currently carrying out an audit to declare it fit and safe for the racing event.

“About 80 riders from 40 international teams will arrive in the city on September 19 and racing teams from Honda, Yamaha, KTM, and Ducati, among others, will participate in the racing event. The riders will measure the track on foot, cycles, and small bikes and acclimatise themselves to the circuit. On the first day of the event, a free practise session will be held, while the main racing event will be held on the next two days,” said Pushkar Nath Srivastava, chief operating officer, FairStreet Sports Private Limited.

Around 6,000 foreigners, including 3,000 personnel of the MotoGP crew and bikers, will be in Greater Noida for the racing event and around 2,000 international spectators are expected to arrive in the city for the racing event.

“We are building service roads, installing streetlights and 125 CCTV cameras in the area outside the racing venue so that visitors are able to remain safe and do not face any problem during their visit. We will spend around ₹5 crore on these works, which is being carried out on war footing ,” said CEO Singh.

Around ₹60 crore have been spent on modifying the track, repairing offices, readying the seating area and painting the track, among other works, said officials. The first and only international Formula One event at this track was organised in 2011 and since then , the facility has been lying unused.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to attend MotoGP. He is also likely to attend an investment summit that is scheduled to take place at this facility on September 23 evening after the racing event. At least 150 chief executive officers of auto firms will be there to discuss business with Adityanath, said officials.

