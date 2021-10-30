Uttar Pradesh allows use and sale of green crackers for 2 hours on Diwali, but with riders

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow use and sale of green crackers on Diwali only for two hours in areas where the air quality is in the ‘moderate’ category or better, officials said on Saturday.

The move came following the recent directions by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to keep the pollution levels in the region in check.

The directions were issued by the Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary (home), Awanish Awasthi, on Friday night. “The Supreme Court has clarified in an order dated July 23, 2021, that if the air quality in the region is under the ‘moderate’ category or better, respective officials may allow use and sale of green crackers there,” according to the order by Awasthi.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) data, air quality in 27 cities was in the ‘moderate’ category between January and September this year. The 27 cities being monitored during this period included Ghaziabad and Noida among others.

However, green cracker traders said that the administration officials in Ghaziabad have not responded to them over the issue of licence for sale of the crackers. “We are running from pillar to post to meet every concerned officer, but no one is telling us clearly if they will give us the licenses for sale of green crackers even after the directions issued by the ACS (home). We have made investments in huge amounts, and those are stuck up. Only five days are left for Diwali, but we have not received any clear answer in the matter. In such a case, we have no option left but to stage a protest,” said Ashutosh Gupta, president of Footkar Cracker Association, Ghaziabad.

“According to the order issued by the Uttar Pradesh government, Ghaziabad is listed among the 27 cities having ‘moderate’ air quality,” Gupta added.

Officials have also been asked to follow the December 1, 2020, order of the National Green Tribunal. “There will be a total ban on sale and use of all fire crackers during the Covid-19 pandemic in the National Capital Region (NCR) and all cities or towns in the country, where the ambient air quality falls under the ‘poor’ category and above,” said the NGT’s December 1, 2020, order quoting the Uttar Pradesh government’s directions.

Officials of the Ghaziabad administration, on the other hand, said that they will take the present air quality of the city into account to bring in the move.

“We have taken a legal opinion in the matter, and will take into account the current AQI which is under the ‘poor’ category. If the AQI is ‘moderate’ or better, we may allow sale and use of crackers as directed. In case the AQI is in the ‘moderate’ category or better on Diwali, which will be celebrated on November 4 this year, we will allow sale of green crackers to seven traders -- who already have permission for the same,” said Vipin Kumar, additional district magistrate (city).

Ever since the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) was put in place in Ghaziabad on October 15, 2021, the city’s AQI has been recorded between ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ category, except for being under the ‘good’ category on October 18, 2021, and the ‘satisfactory’ category on October 19 and 25 this year, besides being under the ‘moderate’ category on October 26 this year.

An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On the other hand, police officials of Noida said that the department is deliberating on the matter and more details will be shared at the earliest. The issuance of licence is under the jurisdiction of the police, after the Commissionerate system was implemented in Noida.

Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the Commissionerate has received directions from Uttar Pradesh government on issuance of licence to vendors for selling green fire crackers. “We are studying the order... We will take suitable measures on this at the earlies,” he said.