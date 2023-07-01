Noida: UP industry commissioner directs three authorities to go digital to offer hassle-free services

The Uttar Pradesh infrastructure and industrial development commissioner, Manoj Kumar Singh, has directed the Noida, Greater Noida, and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) to ensure that property allottees do not face any hassles while making payments for their respective properties and the facility should be digital, officials said.

Officials state that they are working towards offering digital services in all departments, aiming to do all allotments online without any manual processes. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The move came after the property allottees raised concerns about having to visit multiple offices to check their property dues and make payments.

In Noida, there are approximately 80,000 individual property allottees, 400 group housing allottees, around 12,000 industrial plots, and other category allottees. In Greater Noida, the number of allottees is around 60,000, including individuals and others. Yeida has at least 30,000 property allottees.

Singh, in a letter sent to the three industrial bodies on June 29, said, “The dues of the properties do not get shown on portals of industrial bodies. As a result, the property owners have to visit the authority offices multiple times. If the allottee can check updated dues against the property and can pay online, then they will not face any hassle. This applies to all types of properties, including residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional properties.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While the Noida authority launched a mobile application in May that allows property allottees to pay online dues, it does not provide a “no dues certificate,” which is mandatory for many formalities related to the property. Additionally, if an allottee wants to pay other dues for their property, they must visit the authority office to check the updates and then make the payment accordingly. A similar situation exists in the Greater Noida authority and Yeida, where allottees have to visit the offices multiple times to check dues, make payments, and obtain a “no dues certificate.”

Residents like Kripal Singh from Sector 130 expressed their inconvenience and frustration with the lack of a consumer-friendly system to inform about dues and issue completion certificates when their houses are ready for use. “We must visit the authority’s office multiple times, fill out challan forms, and make payments at Canara Bank. The lack of a digital system has caused unnecessary trouble for the allottees,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, officials state that they are working towards offering digital services in all departments, aiming to do all allotments online without any manual processes.

“As of now, allottees must check dues in the office, generate an online challan, and then make payments. We assure you that if there is a directive, we will promptly implement it to maintain transparency and accountability,” said Avinash Tripathi officer on special duty of the Noida authority.

Arun Vir Singh, the chief executive officer of Yeida, said, “We are doing all allotments online completely without any manual process. Soon, we will implement the order and offer digital services in all departments”.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON