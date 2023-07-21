UP govt extends term Yeida CEO, who also oversees airport project

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday gave another extension of six months to Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority chief executive officer Arun Vir Singh, who is also overseeing the work on Noida international greenfield airport project in Jewar, Greater Noida, since its approval stages.

Arun Vir Singh is also overseeing the work on Noida international greenfield airport project in Jewar, Greater Noida, since its approval stages. (Representative Image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the fourth extension Singh has received since June 2019, after retiring from the Uttar Pradesh government, and he will continue as Yeida CEO till December 2023, by the Uttar Pradesh government, said government sources.

He will also continue to work as the CEO of the Noida International Airport Limited, formed by the Uttar Pradesh government for monitoring and controlling the development of the airport project, which is slated to become operational by 2024 end.

The state government wants to complete this project ahead of its deadline and therefore it doesn’t want to make any changes in Yeida’s top level, said sources.

“We will continue to work hard so that the airport project gets completed before time,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Singh is considered extremely close to chief minister Yogi Adityanath who wants to boost growth in western Uttar Pradesh with the Noida airport project in Jewar.

Now, the government has given him a fourth extension in the hopes that he can get the work on various infrastructure projects proposed along the expressway expedited.

So far at least 56% construction work on the airport is complete and the remaining work will be completed by September 29, 2024, said Yeida officials.

Apart from the airport, Singh said his priority is to bring in investments to the region.

“We want to attract more investments, create jobs and also develop world class infrastructure in this region. Metro, the expressway, an electronic cluster, a skill university and a mobile manufacturing hub, among others, will help create jobs for youth. Our aim is to make that happen within a stipulated time frame,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON