Violence at Sahibabad vegetable market, two injured; 8 arrested

The Sahibabad vegetable market turned into a scene of chaos on Monday morning when a traders’ meeting spiralled into violence, with gunshots fired and at least two people injured. Police said the attack was carried out by a group of around 10-15 men, allegedly led by a man from Loni, who barged into the gathering and assaulted attendees with weapons, rods and sticks. Authorities are also investigating how the armed group entered the market and whether security measures were in place during the traders’ meeting. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The incident occurred around 11.30am under a market shed, where traders had assembled to discuss operational matters, witnesses and police said on Monday. Witnesses told police that the assailants began by raising objections to the discussion, before overturning chairs, beating participants, and opening fire.

“We have recovered three to four used cartridges from the site and are reviewing all available video footage,” said Nimish Patil, deputy commissioner of police (trans-Hindon zone).

A purported live video of the clash shows a man firing a pistol indiscriminately as traders scramble for cover. While the footage has been widely circulated, its authenticity has not been independently verified.

Two men sustained bullet injuries during the violence. According to Atul Kumar Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) for the Shalimar Garden circle, 25-year-old Sachin Kumar was shot in the leg and thigh, while 26-year-old Anees suffered a grazing head wound. “Both victims are stable and receiving treatment,” Singh said.

To be sure, the Sahibabad vegetable market is one of the largest wholesale hubs in the trans-Hindon area, serving thousands of residents from Sahibabad, Indirapuram, Vaishali, and Vasundhara. Traders say tensions had been simmering before the outbreak of violence.

Police identified the man who allegedly opened fire and led the group as Harish Chaudhary from Loni.

“The traders told us that Chaudhary and his men opened fire and caused violence. We have formed teams to investigate the case, and all video footage will be analysed as part of the investigation,” said DCP Patil.

Traders said that Chaudhary, along with a band of men, had arrived in the market on Sunday evening as well, and they allegedly fired about 20-25 shots at traders’ monthly meeting on Monday.

Bijender Yadav, a trader and former district president of the Congress, claimed that Chaudhary and a group of 20–25 men had arrived in the market on Sunday evening, and returned to Monday’s meeting armed. “I was speaking about raising our voice against the market secretary over the arbitrary issuance of licences,” Yadav said. “They interrupted, pulled out weapons, and fired at us. Two of our staff were hit, and many others suffered injuries.”

In a separate purported video message recorded later in the day, Chaudhary offered a different account. He claimed his son Karan, a licensed trader, had been allotted a platform at the market but was threatened when he tried to operate on Sunday. “When we attended the meeting, they abused us and threatened us with weapons. I snatched a pistol from their hands and fired in self-defence,” he said.

The video could not be independently verified.

Market secretary Sunil Sharma rejected allegations of arbitrary licensing. He explained that the market, which has 584 shops and 32 vacancies, operates under a transparent online bidding process.

“We can issue licenses when someone applies online. Chaudhary’s son Karan is also a license holder. But he cannot operate as yet. Till the time the license holders don’t apply online in a bidding, they cannot operate. The highest bidders in the online auction get a shop to start operations. So, the allegations against us for arbitrary issuance of licenses are baseless. There is a process in which anyone can take part. The issue took place during the traders’ meeting when two groups exchanged words and violence ensued thereafter,” Sharma said, also adding that platforms are not allotted and they are meant only for farmers who arrive with their produce.

“The highest bidders in the online auction get a shop to start operations. So, the allegations of arbitrary issuance of licenses are baseless. There is a process in which anyone can participate. The incident took place during the traders’ meeting when two groups exchanged words and violence ensued,” Sharma said, also adding that platforms are not allotted and they are meant only for farmers who arrive with their produce.

Authorities are also investigating how the armed group entered the market and whether security measures were in place during the traders’ meeting.

The violence has rattled both traders and customers who frequent the market.

Late Monday, DCP Patil said that eight people including Harish Chaudhary, 48, were arrested. The other seven comprise Arjun Chaudhary, Harsh Chaudhary, Karan Chaudhary, Raj Chaudhary, Anurag Chaudhary, Prashant Nagar, and Prince Nagar.

“Harish Chaudhary is a history-sheeted criminal from Loni police station. He came with his accomplices aged 20-22 years to exert their influence in the market,” the DCP added.

An FIR under BNS sections 191(2) (rioting), 109(1) (attempt to murder), 351(3) (criminal intimidation), 191(3) (rioting with deadly weapons), and 190 (unlawful assembly) was lodged at Link Road police station.