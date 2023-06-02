Wanted criminal with 50,000 reward killed in encounter in Ghaziabad

The Ghaziabad police killed a wanted man with a ₹50,000 reward on his head near the Upper Ganga Canal in Muradnagar on Friday. Police officers familiar with the matter said that the deceased suspect, Monu Chaudhary, alias Vishal Chaudhary, 32, of Ukhlarsi in Muradnagar, was involved in two recent murders in Muradnagar and has a total of 13 heinous crimes registered against his name. Police at the site where Monu was killed in Ghaziabad on Friday. (PTI)

The police said several teams received information about Monu’s presence in Muradnagar, and that he and his accomplice were spotted on a bike near the canal.

“When the suspects were apprehended near the canal, they began firing at us. Two police officers were shot in the hands, and a bullet also struck the bulletproof jacket of the local station house officer. We opened retaliatory fire, striking Monu as well as his accomplices. We rushed Monu to a hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Ravi Kumar, deputy commissioner of police (rural).

“He was not charged in the two recent murder cases because he was never arrested and remained at large. However, he was implicated in the two murders during the investigation,” DCP Kumar added.

According to the police, the 13 cases filed against Monu include four murders and attempts to murder, extortion, and violations of the Arms Act.

According to the police, his name came up in the recent killing of 45-year-old telecom trader Mukesh Goyal, who was gunned down in his shop on May 23 in Muradnagar by assailants. The other case, according to police, occurred on the late night of April 1 when contractor Naveen Bhardwaj was gunned down in his home.

“In both cases, there was a money dispute, and Monu did not want the money returned to the two victims. So instead, he resolved to kill them. Another accomplice of Monu, Shekhar Chaudhary, had helped plan Bhardwaj’s murder. Before the murder, he had gone to jail to ensure he was not implicated in the killing. Shekhar is still in our custody,” said Nimish Patil, assistant commissioner of police (Masuri).

The Ghaziabad police announced a ₹25,000 reward for Monu’s arrest on May 1, which was increased to ₹50,000 on May 28.

According to police officers associated with the case, the two suspects on the bike fired two pistols of calibres .30mm and .32mm at the police.

“A .30mm pistol and several empty cartridges were recovered from the scene. We are searching for the second suspect who fled during the encounter,” the officer added.

According to the police, Monu has a large ancestral property in his village. His first case dates to 2008, and he progressed to more heinous cases such as murders in subsequent years.