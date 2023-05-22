Developer halts drinking water supply to Express Zenith society, prompts protest

NOIDA: The water supply to Express Zenith apartment society in Noida’s Sector 77 was abruptly halted by the developer on Sunday. This action compelled the residents to stage a protest, demanding the restoration of the supply.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Approximately 600 out of the 700 units in the society, covering 5.1 acres, are currently occupied, according to authority officials. Roughly 3,000 families reside in this community.

The residents alleged that the developer has failed to provide adequate maintenance and basic services, including water supply. According to the residents, the developer disrupted the water supply as a means to “teach a lesson” to them as they have filed complaints in the past about the poor water supply in society.

Starting at 9 am, the residents protested against Express Zenith and continued their demonstration until evening. They also filed a complaint against the developer’s staff for misconduct at the Sector 113 police post.

“We noticed a complete absence of water supply in our taps around 9am. When we questioned the maintenance staff, they shouted at us and used foul language against anyone who demanded water supply. We also complained to the water department of the Noida authority, who confirmed that the water supply from their end was normal. It was the developer’s staff who intentionally cut off the supply to the flats. When we argued, they threatened us and refused to restore the supply until evening, solely because we had filed complaints demanding quality water supply,” said Sanjiv Kumar, a resident of Express Zenith society.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The residents persisted with their protest throughout the day, while the developer’s staff neglected to reinstate the water supply.

“We have every right to demand quality water, and that should not be considered a crime. The developer’s staff threatened to withhold the supply if residents continued to complain. We complained to the Noida authority and other agencies due to the high TDS level and salinity of the water supplied to our society. The water quality is so poor that our RO system frequently gets damaged, and doctors have advised us against drinking the water. In addition to the water issue, the complex lacks proper functioning lifts, and numerous maintenance problems persist. We demand strict action against the developer and their staff for providing substandard basic services,” expressed Suchita Vohra, another resident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RP Singh, the deputy general manager of the water department at the Noida authority, dispatched a team of four staff members to investigate the water supply issues. “Our team inspected the supply and informed the residents that we were providing an adequate supply to the complex. It is the builder who has halted the supply to the flats,” said RP Singh.

HT tried contacting estate manager KP Singh of Express Zenith society repeatedly but he did not take calls.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past....view detail