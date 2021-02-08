IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Noida News / ‘We never said MSP is going away, we are demanding new law on MSP,’ says Rakesh Tikait
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

‘We never said MSP is going away, we are demanding new law on MSP,’ says Rakesh Tikait

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said Monday that he disagreed with the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of minimum support price (MSP)
READ FULL STORY
By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:42 PM IST

Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said Monday that he disagreed with the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of minimum support price (MSP). He also reiterated that all farmers stand together, and that the ongoing agitation will benefit small farmers.

On Monday, PM Modi, besides other matters, spoke on issues related to farmers during his reply in the Upper House to the motion of thanks on the President’s address. The PM said, “MSP is, MSP was and MSP will be. Affordable ration for the poor will continue. Mandis will be modernised.”

However, Tikait after the PM’s address said that the issue related was being made complicated.

“We never said that MSP will be done away with. We said that a law on this is needed which will benefit farmers. Otherwise, they can be exploited at the hands of traders and corporate. The business in the country will not be done taking into consideration how hungry people are. The price of crops cannot be decided on the basis of tickets of flights whose rates fluctuate several times in a day,” Tikait said.

The government has called the new farm laws “historic” for farmers and assured that MSP will stay.

Yudhvir Singh, general secretary of the BKU, said most of the schemes and allocation were aimed for people engaged in the agri-business.

“The farmers are never consulted, even during pre-budget consultations. Our demand is that purchase should be on MSP. We welcome schemes for farmers. We demand that the price is fixed by the government and this should be guaranteed to farmers. We can take this agitation up for years,” said Yudhvir Singh, general secretary of the BKU.

For over two months, protesting farmers at borders of the national Capital have been demanding repeal of the three new farm laws and a new law on MSP.

The protests at UP Gate have been going on since November 28, 2020.

The last time government representatives and farm union leaders held talks over the issue was on January 22.

During the last meeting, the government had offered that they were willing to put on hold the implementation of the three laws for a period of about one-and-a-half years. However, farmers have stood by their demand for the repeal of farm laws.

The farmers had been reiterating that the government should speak to them. “Na manch badlenge, na panch badlenge (neither the stage will change nor the people of the committee). The government should talk to farmers and to our committee. They should remove the problem by taking back the laws and bring out a new law on MSP,” Tikait said on Monday.

Jagtar Singh Bajwa, member of the UP Gate farmers’ committee and a farmer leader from Uttarakhand, said that there have been no talks with the government since January 22.

“No talks have taken place with the government since then. We are ready for talks whenever they call us. But they have not given us any day or time for talks so far. It seems they think that the farmer is weak,” Bajwa added.

“Earlier they had said that it was an agitation by farmers from Punjab.Then they termed it as an agitation of Sikhs, then Jats, and now they tell us the difference between small and big farmers. We want to say that it is an agitation for small farmers. They should increase the income of small farmers who have less than two hectares of land and their loans should also be waived,” Tikait added.

The PM on January 30, during an all-party meeting ahead of the budget session on February 1, had said that the government stands by the offer to the farmers by agriculture minister Naresh Tomar, made during the last meeting between the government and farmer representatives.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida sees first body donation to govt institute

By Kushagra Dixit
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Noida: The Gautam Budh Nagar district on Monday saw its first cadaver donation to any government institute, with doctors calling it “momentous”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

‘We never said MSP is going away, we are demanding new law on MSP,’ says Rakesh Tikait

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said Monday that he disagreed with the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rajya Sabha over the issue of minimum support price (MSP)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Farmers to intensify meetings, hold panchayats in several states

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Protesting farmers at UP Gate on Monday said they will now be spreading awareness about their issues and agitation to farmers across the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Did not call him when he broke down on television, says Rakesh Tikait’s wife Sunita Devi

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Ghaziabad: Sunita Devi, wife of Bharatiya kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait, is a frequent visitor to the UP Gate protest site
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Two killed, one injured in clash over property in Greater Noida

By Tanmayee Tyagi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Greater Noida: Two cousins were killed while their uncle was severely injured when two groups in a Badalpur village allegedly clashed over a property dispute on Monday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida’s air quality drops to ‘very poor’ again

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Noida: After oscillating between ‘moderate’ and ‘poor’ category for three days, the air quality of Noida and adjoining areas on Monday dropped to ‘very poor’ levels again
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida: MP cop’s service revolver robbed in Sector 18 market recovered

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Noida: Police on Sunday night recovered the Madhya Pradesh police sub-inspector’s licensed revolver that was allegedly robbed in the Sector 18 market nearly two months ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Residents raise concern over stray cattle in Noida as 55-year-old lands in hospital

By Kushagra Dixit
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:39 PM IST
Noida: Severely injured and just out of coma, for Jitendra Kumar merely fetching his morning milk supplies turned into a near fatal experience as the 55-year-old was rammed by stray cattle
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

DPR of Film City project to be ready by Feb 10

By Vinod Rajput
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:38 PM IST
GREATER NOIDA: The detailed project report (DPR) of the Film City project will be ready by February 10, officials of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Noida Metro starts fast trains on Aqua Line

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:38 PM IST
Noida: Aimed at reducing travel time by nine minutes during peak hours, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) on Monday started the ‘fast train’ service on its Aqua Line that connects Noida and Greater Noida
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Authority to hire consultant for New Noida project soon

By Vinod Rajput
UPDATED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:37 PM IST
NOIDA: The blueprint for ‘New Noida’, a new city to be brought under the ambit of Noida, is to be worked out soon as the Noida authority is likely to hire a consultant for the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Teams of NDRF’s eighth battalion rushed to Uttarakhand for search and rescue

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Ghaziabad: At least five teams of the eighth battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were dispatched for search and rescue operations in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, which was hit by flash floods when a portion of a glacier broke off in the Tapovan area on Sunday morning
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Woman’s phone snatched outside Noida high-rise

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Noida: Two unidentified men on a motorcycle allegedly snatched a mobile phone from a woman outside a high-rise in Sector 75 on Saturday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Schools, parents express concern over SOP clauses issued for resuming classes in UP

By Peeyush Khandelwal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Ghaziabad: The basic education department of the Uttar Pradesh government has issued a set of standard operating procedures (SOP) for schools and parents to be followed for the reopening of schools in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
noida news

Recovery certificates against defaulting builders: Only 13% of 296 crore realised in Gautam Budh Nagar

By Sanjeev K Jha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 11:40 PM IST
NOIDA: The Gautam Budh Nagar district administration has so far been able to retrieve only about 13% of its target for the current fiscal from builders against whom recovery certificates had been issued by the Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP Rera)
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP