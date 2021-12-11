Wetland in Sector 50 to be ready by January 10, says Noida authority

Officials of the Noida authority said on Friday that the wetland being built to clean waste water in Sector 50 along Kondli drain will be ready by January 10 as 50% of the works is already complete.

In November last year, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) asked the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department to create a wetland to clean the Kondli drain, which is one of the major sources polluting Yamuna river in Delhi-NCR. The Noida authority has undertaken the project at an estimated budget of ₹1.5 crore.

CEO of Noida authority Ritu Maheshwari inspected the project site on Friday, besides other projects in the city.

“We have directed the staff to finish the works within the given deadline,” said Maheshwari.

After inspecting the wetland in Sector 50, Maheshwari reviewed the underpass at the intersection of sectors 71 and 52, works on a wetland in Sector 54 and the Chilla elevated road among other projects. She directed the staff to finish painting, cleaning and other small works on the underpass within the next 10 days so that commuters can use the facility.

“We have completed 90% works on the wetland that is being developed in Sector 54 and are targeting to complete the pending works by December end. The wetland here will help in conservation of rain water and also help in protection of green belts in the area,” said Rajiv Tyagi chief general manager of the Noida authority.

Officials also inspected the 5.96 km long Chilla elevated road, which on completion will end the traffic congestion on the Delhi-Noida Link road. The authority has completed 11% of the works on this project, 50% of which is being funded by the state government and the remaining 50% is being borne by the authority.

“We will coordinate with the state government to expedite the release of the funds for this project,” said Tyagi.