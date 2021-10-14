With ‘zero waste wards’, Ghaziabad plans further reduction in solid waste output

In order to reduce the generation of daily solid waste, the Ghaziabad municipal corporation will soon be initiating the concept of ‘zero waste wards’ which will include 10 residential wards on a pilot basis. Officials of the corporation said that the generated waste from the wards will be fully processed at a pre-identified location in the ward.

“Teams from NGOs will help us segregate the daily waste into dry and wet waste. This activity will be done in a pre-identified area in each of the wards. We are in the process of selecting the 10 residential wards to initiate the pilot project. We expect this concept to likely start in another 7-10 days,” city health officer Mithilesh Kumar said.

The corporation is also getting an app developed, which will be able to track the corporation’s door-to-door solid waste collection vehicles as they pass houses, commercial establishments and shops.

The move comes after residents complained that the door-to-door collection vehicles do not follow a regular routine and do not pick up waste on daily basis.

“The app is being developed and can be downloaded through the Play Store. The door-to-door collection vehicles will be fitted with devices to track their movements once they pass a street or house in different wards. We will be able to check if the daily waste collection activity in each ward has taken place,” said MS Tanwar, municipal commissioner.

He added that the corporation will also be starting a capacity-building exercise soon. It will scale up the number of solid waste collection vehicles from 200 to 500.

“We will rope in a private agency for the purpose. Most of the vehicles will be e-vehicles or CNG-based vehicles. The pilot project for this will be initiated soon from the Vasundhara zone,” Tanwar added.

The corporation has five zones, city zone, Kavi Nagar, Vijay Nagar, Mohan Nagar and Vasundhara, under its jurisdiction and each zone comprises 100 residential wards.