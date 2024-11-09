Woman claims 9 inch pipe left in her abdomen at Noida hospital

Noida: A Delhi woman has filed a complaint for medical negligence against a private hospital in Sector 51, Noida, claiming that a 23 cm (9.05 inch) long foreign object was left in her abdomen during a surgical procedure conducted in 2023, officers said on Friday, adding that she discovered it during a recent surgery. A first information report has been registered at Sector 49 police station following a complaint filed by the woman.(iStockphoto)

A first information report has been registered at Sector 49 police station following a complaint filed by the woman, Kiran Negi, on Wednesday (November 6), officers said, adding that no arrest has been made yet in the matter. A senior official at the hospital, however, denied the accusation, saying she was discharged in a stable condition.

In her complaint, Negi reported that after undergoing a “fibroid (tumors that grow in the uterus) removal surgery” at the hospital in February 2023, she developed persistent pain. Despite follow-up consultations, her condition did not improve. Six to seven months later, she sought treatment at a different hospital in Sector 19, where another surgery was conducted. During this procedure, doctors allegedly discovered and removed a 9.05-inch-long pipe from her abdomen, officers said.

According to Negi, the surgery was initially deemed successful and she was discharged just days after the procedure. But a complication arose immediately following the surgery when a drainage bag, attached to her abdomen, reportedly dislodged while hospital staff attempted to empty it. Despite this, she was reassured by the attending medical staff that there was no cause for concern, and discharged shortly thereafter, said Anuj Kumar Saini, station house officer, Sector 49.

In her complaint, Negi explained that she began experiencing persistent abdominal pain after being discharged. She followed up with the hospital’s doctors multiple times for the next six to seven months. After waiting as recommended, Negi’s pain remained, leading her to seek a second opinion from another medical institution in October 2023.

“An ultrasound and further scans revealed the shocking presence of a foreign object – a 23 cm (9.05 inch) long pipe – left in her abdomen during the original surgery. Negi subsequently underwent a second surgery at another facility to remove the object,” Saini added.

The complaint read that an FIR under sections 269 (health negligence), 336 (endanger human life), 337 (causing hurt to human life) of the Indian Penal Code (as matter happened before BNS imposition) against three doctors had been registered and efforts were underway to understand the lengths of their involvement.

Meanwhile, a senior official from the hospital, urging anonymity said, “The patient was discharged in a stable condition from the hospital and she ended up breaking her drain pipe somewhere and started threatening the hospital that it was their mistake and later resorted to seeking some kind of a compensation. After filing the FIR, we were asked to submit our own report to the CMO’s office, and it concluded that there was no wrongdoing as part of the hospital.”

Dr Sunil Sharma, chief medical officer (CMO), Gautam Budh Nagar confirmed to HT that a report was indeed sought from the hospital but stressed that more information about the report cannot be made public immediately, seeking more time.

The hospital in concern too did not wish to share the details of the report.