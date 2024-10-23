Forget painkillers, listening to music after surgery could be the ultimate healing you need

Listening to music can help in reducing pain and healing faster. According to a new research, it was observed that music has healing effects on the body. Especially for a person recovering after a surgery, listening to music can result in magical healing effects on the body. Music helps in reducing heart rate and the sense of pain in the body, accelerating the process of healing. A day after surgery, patients reported a significant reduction in pain and anxiety levels, when they listened to music.(Unsplash)

From a list of 3736 studies, researchers narrowed it down to 35 research papers to study the effect of music on patient outcomes, such as pain, anxiety, opioid use and measures of heart rate. The research papers were thoroughly analysed by the researchers, who concluded that the act of listening to music after a surgery demonstrated noticeable effects on a person. Listening to music with headphones or through a speaker helped patients after a surgery and showed significant positive signs of healing.

Music reduces the perception of pain

A day after the surgery, patients reported a significant reduction in pain and anxiety levels, when they listened to music. Shehzaib Raees, one of the authors of the new research, said in an interview with Independent that even though the patients were in pain, their perception of pain reduced when they listened to music.

Music has healing powers. Literally.

It was also observed that reduced heart rate of 4.5 fewer beats per minute were recorded in patients compared with those who did not listen to music. Patients who listened to music after a surgery also consumed half of the amount of morphine that was consumed by patients who did not listen to music.

Music helps in reducing the perception of pain.

How can music help in healing?

Eldo Frezza from California Northstate University College of Medicine, told Independent that after a surgery, patients go through the transition of waking-up-stage to a return-to-normalcy-stage. Music helps in facilitating this transition and reducing stress. It is a more passive experience compared to meditation and suits more people better.

