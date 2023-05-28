Art is often seen as a form of entertainment or self-expression but it also has a significant role in promoting health and preventing illness. In fact, art has been used for centuries as a therapeutic tool for physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Music to dance therapy, here's how art helps in prevention of ill health (Photo by William Recinos on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rajiv Kovil, Diabetologist, Chairperson at Zandra Healthcare, Co-Founder of Rang De Neela initiative and Secretary at United Diabetes Forum, shared several examples of how art can help prevent ill-health -

Music therapy: Music has been shown to have a profound effect on our emotions and physical health. Music therapy involves using music to promote healing and improve the overall well-being of individuals with various health conditions. For instance, a study published in the Journal of Music Therapy found that music therapy can significantly reduce pain and anxiety in patients with chronic pain.

Art therapy: Art therapy is a form of psychotherapy that uses art-making as a means of expression and communication. It is often used to treat mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety and PTSD. Art therapy can also be helpful for individuals who are dealing with physical health conditions, such as cancer or chronic pain.

Dance therapy: Dance therapy is a form of therapy that involves using movement and dance to promote emotional, cognitive, and physical well-being. It has been shown to be effective in treating conditions such as obesity, diabetes and depression. Dance therapy can also help improve balance and coordination in older adults.

Public art: Public art is any form of art that is created for public spaces. Public art can promote community engagement, social cohesion, and mental well-being. For example, a study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health found that neighborhoods with more public art had lower rates of depression and anxiety.

Art in healthcare settings: Art in healthcare settings can create a more calming and soothing environment for patients, visitors and staff. Art can also help reduce stress and anxiety in patients, improve patient satisfaction, and promote healing. For example, a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine found that art in hospital waiting rooms can significantly reduce stress and anxiety in patients.

In conclusion, art can play an important role in promoting health and preventing illness. From music therapy to public art, there are many ways in which art can be used to promote physical, mental and emotional well-being and by incorporating art into healthcare settings and making it more accessible to the community, we can create a healthier and happier society.