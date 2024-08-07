Woman kills husband with help of male friend, arrested

Fifty-two days after they started investigating the ”blind murder case” of an unidentified man whose body was found packed in a sack and dumped in a drain in Noida’s 72, police finally managed to crack the case using a lead they got Ghaziabad police on Monday about a woman who filed a man missing complaint in that district. On July 2, Manisha had lodged a missing person report at a Ghaziabad police station over her husband’s disappearance. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo)

Her actions seemed suspicious, and prompted police to contact their Noida counterparts, which eventually unravelled the whole murder plot, which she allegedly executed with the help of her male friend and his brother.

“The deceased has been identified as Sigheshwar Singh, 35, a resident of Indirapuram in Ghaziabad, and he was killed by her wife Manisha, 32, her male friend Pankaj Saxena, 30 and Saxena’s brother Atul Saxena, 25,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, adding that Singh was murdered because he got to know of Manisha’s extramarital affair with Pankaj.

“Manisha met Pankaj at her workplace around two years ago. They both worked as daily wagers. In May, when Singh came to know about their affair, a fight broke out between the couple, following which she made a plan with Pankaj to kill him,” said the DCP, adding that Pankaj took the help of his younger brother and they rented a room in Ghaziabad.

As per their plan, Pankaj and Atul called Singh over to the rented room on June 24 to consume alcohol. “When Singh became inebriated, Manisha and Pankaj strangled him to death using a rope,” said DCP Singh.

They kept the body in the room for a day, and on June 25, they packed the body in a sack and brought it to Noida by scooter and dumped it in the drain in Sector 72, under the jurisdiction of Sector 113 police station. The body was retrieved on June 26 around 8pm after a passerby spotted it and alerted police.

Noida police, meanwhile, scanned multiple CCTV cameras and alerted all police stations in Noida and surrounding districts in an effort to identify the suspect, but they were clueless till Ghaziabad police contacted them on Monday.

A senior Noida police officer said, “When another body was found in Ghaziabad and Manisha was called for identification, she ignored the call. This made the Ghaziabad police suspicious, and they contacted Noida police to investigate her.”

“Following the tip-off, we identified the man and arrested the three suspects on Tuesday,” said the officer, adding that a case of murder was registered against them at Sector 113 police station and further investigations are underway.