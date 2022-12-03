Woman smothers her husband in Ghaziabad, arrested

Ghaziabad:The Ghaziabad police on Saturday arrested a woman who allegedly murdered her 40-year-old husband at her house in Shastri Nagar on the night of November 29. Police said that they initially received information that the victim committed suicide but the autopsy report confirmed that he was suffocated to death.

Police said that they arrested the deceased Mahesh Singh’s wife Kavita Singh (35), and her friend Vinay Sharma, who is resident of Badalpur in Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police added that the woman worked as a medical staff at a hospital in Kavi Nagar and her friend also worked at the same hospital. The victim worked at a private company in Bulandshahr.

“The two were in a relationship for the past several months and they hatched a conspiracy to murder Singh. There were frequent altercations between the couple. On the intervening night of November 29-30, we received information from the hospital that a woman has brought her husband’s body, claiming that he committed suicide. When we sent the body for a post-mortem, it indicated that the victim died of smothering,” said Nipun Agarwal, Ghaziabad superintendent of police (city 1).

Police registered an FIR on the basis of a complaint registered by the victim’s elder brother, who lives in Hapur district, for murder and criminal conspiracy against the two suspects at Kavi Nagar police station.

“During investigation, the couple’s 13-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son told police that on the night of the incident, they saw their mother sitting over their father who was lying unconscious in an inebriated state. When the children asked about the matter, she replied that she was trying to pull out something from his mouth. Later, she used a pillow to suffocate her husband and then took the body to a hospital where she claimed that it was a suicide case,” SP Agarwal added.

Police said that they have come across calls and certain chat details which indicate that the suspects allegedly planned the murder.

The victim had sent several audio recorded messages to his brother and raised apprehensions about threats to his life at the hands of the two suspects, police added.