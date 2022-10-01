Work on three smart villages completed: Yeida

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Friday said that work for developing three smart villages has been completed. The authority further informed that work on the remaining villages will be expedited. The smart villages will have access to free WiFi, drainage, sewage, and piped drinking water, along with smart-class-equipped schools.

The Yeida has finished constructing roads, sewage networks, piped water supply systems and footpath interlocking in Dungarpur Rilkha, Salapur, and Achcheja Bujurag under phase 1 of the smart village project. The authority will develop community centres, sports complexes, and street lights during phase 2, officials said.

There are 96 villages under Yeida along the 165km-long Yamuna Expressway. Of these, 29 villages are located in Gautam Budh Nagar where Yeida wants to provide smart village facilities to benefit farmers who gave their land for developing the Jewar airport and other infrastructure projects.

“To begin with, we have taken up 29 villages but intend to provide all villages with such facilities in the future. Our target is to develop amenities at par with urban areas because farmers have given their land for the development of infrastructure and industrial projects, including the Noida International Airport,” Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida, said.

The authority has spent around ₹10 crore on the development of these facilities. It is likely to issue tenders for developing other villages including Aurangpur, Gunpura, Atta, Dankaur, Manjukheda, Kherli Bhav, Chapargarh and Raunija, among others. Though the authority has not fixed any deadline for the undertaking, Singh said Yeida is aiming to provide these facilities during the present financial year.

Yeida earmarked a budget of ₹100 crore for the development of these villages in 2018. The money will be spent on the development of civic amenities at par with urban areas. The authority conducted a survey and prepared a detailed project report before beginning work. The villages in question do not have drainage, sewage and drinking water facilities at present. The villagers depend on groundwater to fulfil their drinking water needs. Rainwater also gets wasted in the absence of drainage networks in each village.

