Workers’ protest forces Noida to scale down 50th Foundation Day celebrations

Planned as a grand showcase of Noida’s growth, the city’s 50th Foundation Day on Friday was reduced to a low-key affair, as a protest by daily wage workers forced authorities to cancel major events and inaugurations.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) tried to enter Noida on Friday to extend support to the protesting workers, but they were stopped at the borders (SUnil Ghosh/HT Photo)

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The Noida Authority scrapped its planned celebrations, which included the inauguration of projects worth around ₹10,000 crore by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with cultural programmes. The city — often seen as a face of industrial growth in the state — continues to witness unrest amid a series of agitations by factory workers.

Leaders from the Samajwadi Party, Congress and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) visited Noida on Friday to extend support to the protesting workers. Officials said senior authorities remained “busy handling the situation” and, with the workers yet to be pacified, all Foundation Day events were cancelled except for a puja and a symbolic cake-cutting.

Officials said the Authority had planned to inaugurate several projects, including the Bhangel elevated road, Sector 96 building, Chilla elevated road and road resurfacing works, with a total outlay of around ₹10,000 crore, but these were called off due to the protest. The three-day celebrations have also been put on hold.

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{{^usCountry}} “We performed a puja and cut a cake to mark the day instead of the planned events,” said Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We performed a puja and cut a cake to mark the day instead of the planned events,” said Vandana Tripathi, additional chief executive officer, Noida authority. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} With opposition leaders, including Congress UP president Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey, visiting the city, the state government directed senior officials, including Noida authority chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh and district magistrate Medha Roopam, to remain on alert, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With opposition leaders, including Congress UP president Ajay Rai and Samajwadi Party leader Mata Prasad Pandey, visiting the city, the state government directed senior officials, including Noida authority chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh and district magistrate Medha Roopam, to remain on alert, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Karunesh and Roopam did not attend the puja or cake-cutting ceremony on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Karunesh and Roopam did not attend the puja or cake-cutting ceremony on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the scrapped events were meant to showcase Noida’s transformation into a major urban and economic hub, but recent incidents of violence in industrial areas prompted the administration to scale down celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the scrapped events were meant to showcase Noida’s transformation into a major urban and economic hub, but recent incidents of violence in industrial areas prompted the administration to scale down celebrations. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “In view of the prevailing situation, it was deemed appropriate to avoid large public gatherings,” an official said, adding that only a symbolic event was held at the Authority office in Sector 6. The postponed inaugurations may be rescheduled later. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In view of the prevailing situation, it was deemed appropriate to avoid large public gatherings,” an official said, adding that only a symbolic event was held at the Authority office in Sector 6. The postponed inaugurations may be rescheduled later. {{/usCountry}}

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Established on April 17, 1976, Noida is spread over 20,316 hectares and houses a large industrial base that employs around 1.5 million people and contributes significantly to government revenue, with goods manufactured here catering to both domestic and export markets. The upcoming Noida International Airport is also expected to boost industrial growth by improving connectivity and logistics.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vinod Rajput ...Read More Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past. Read Less

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