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Yeida eyes 31,000 cr investment, 50,000 jobs from 136 projects in Yamuna City

Yeida plans 136 industrial projects near Noida Airport, attracting ₹31,000 crore investment and creating over 50,000 jobs in Yamuna City.

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:40 am IST
By Vinod Rajput, Greater Noida
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The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) is set to roll out 136 new industrial projects near the upcoming Noida International Airport, with officials estimating investments of nearly 31,000 crore and the creation of over 50,000 jobs as companies begin construction in the Yamuna City region.

Officials said the companies were allotted 966 acres by Yeida to establish industrial units. The projects are expected to generate employment for over 50,000 people in the region. (HT Archive)

“In Yamuna City, we have given possession to 136 companies after allotment in the financial year 2025-26. They will now begin construction work on the ground as they have already obtained the requisite building map and construction approvals. A groundbreaking ceremony is being planned for this. The date will be finalised soon for the event,” RK Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida, told HT.

Officials said the companies were allotted 966 acres by Yeida to establish industrial units. The projects are expected to generate employment for over 50,000 people in the region.

Officials said investor interest in Yamuna City has increased significantly following the development of the Noida International Airport, a trend reflected in industrial allotments made during the financial year 2025-26.

The authority is planning a ground-breaking ceremony for the 136 projects and preparations are underway to invite Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to the event, officials said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vinod Rajput

Vinod Rajput writes on environment, infrastructure, real estate and government policies in Noida and Greater Noida. He has reported on environment and infrastructure in Delhi, Gurgaon and Panchkula in the past.

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