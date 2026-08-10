Yeida seeks consultant to design Ph-II of central office near Noida airport

NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Sunday said it will appoint a consultant to design Phase-II of its proposed Central Office in Sector 18, near Noida International Airport. Currently, Yeida operates from its office in Greater Noida’s Sector Omega 1. (HT Archive)

The office will be developed in two phases, with construction of Phase-I set to begin soon, said officials. The complex will have two basements, a lower ground floor, a ground floor and five upper floors.

Phase-I has been designed and will include the administrative building, parking, a bank, creche, library, gym, recreational areas, a central green area and rooftop solar panels. Facilities planned under Phase-II will be integrated with these provisions to avoid duplication, added officials.

The Central Office will come up on a 27,800-sqm plot. With a permissible ground coverage of 30%, Phase-I will have about 5,257 sqm, while Phase-II will use about 3,083 sqm.

Phase-II will house an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), with a command room, monitoring and control systems, video wall, server and equipment rooms and operator workstations. It will also have a police intervention centre for surveillance, communication and emergency coordination, said officials.

“Another major component will be an auditorium with a minimum seating capacity of 1,200, along with a stage, backstage and green rooms, audio-visual systems and other supporting facilities. The consultant will undertake planning, architectural and structural design, services design and detailed drawings. The authority also envisaged sustainable features such as energy efficiency, water reuse and rainwater harvesting,” said Rajendra Bhati, general manager, Yeida.

The project is estimated to cost ₹257 crore and is expected to be completed within 2.5 years, said officials.

Yeida will also appoint a project management consultant (PMC) to oversee construction of both phases, from mobilisation and commencement of work to testing, commissioning and handover. The PMC will also be responsible for quality control, safety compliance, billing and cost verification.

The last date for submitting applications is September 1, while bids will be opened on September 3, said officials.

Currently, Yeida operates from its office in Greater Noida’s Sector Omega 1. With Noida International Airport starting commercial operations in June, the new office is expected to improve administrative efficiency and provide better access for stakeholders, added officials.