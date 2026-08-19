Yeida to develop five university townships

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Tuesday said it has decided to develop five University Townships to bring higher education institutions, research centres, skill facilities, and the industry close to each other.

According to the Authority, the model is based on three pillars - academic institutions, industry integration and shared infrastructure. (HT Archive)

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“The proposed townships are conceived as planned education ecosystems. Each township would cover around 500-700 acres and would be located within or adjacent to a major industrial corridor, allowing universities and industries to collaborate on research, innovation, internships and skill development. Our board meeting recently has approved a proposal in this regard,” said RK Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida.

According to the Authority, the model is based on three pillars - academic institutions, industry integration and shared infrastructure. Multiple public, private, and public private partnership institutions would be allowed to establish campuses while retaining their academic, administrative and financial autonomy.

“The common infrastructure is proposed to include laboratories, libraries, housing complexes, incubation centres, internship and apprenticeship cells, sports facilities, roads, utilities and digital infrastructure,” the CEO added.

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{{^usCountry}} The locations would be selected on the basis of proximity to industrial and logistics corridors, availability of large contiguous land parcels and state readiness for execution, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The locations would be selected on the basis of proximity to industrial and logistics corridors, availability of large contiguous land parcels and state readiness for execution, said officials. {{/usCountry}}

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Connectivity, industrial ecosystem, demographic profile, socio-economic indicators and the existing academic ecosystem would also be considered, they said.

The proposed model draws on global examples including Kendall Square in the US, One-North in Singapore, Tsukuba Science City in Japan, Shenzhen University Town and Silicon Valley, they added.