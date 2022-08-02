Yeida to launch plot scheme near Jewar airport site on August 15

GREATER NOIDA: The Yamuna Expressway industrial development authority (Yeida) will launch a plot scheme for residential, industrial and commercial use near the upcoming Jewar airport site on Independence Day (August 15).

“We are working out on the details of the scheme as it will be launched on August 15. We will soon finalise the number of plots, rate and other terms,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer (CEO), Yeida.

The residential plots will be in the range of 112 square metres (sqm) to 1,000sqm, said sources. The commercial plots for shops, fuel stations, kiosks and cafeterias will be for sale at Sector 6, 15A, 23, 34, 47, 53, 55, 61 and 117 among others, sources added.

Meanwhile, Yeida will also offer industrial plots, which were not sold in the past months under the older schemes. The industry department of the authority will soon identify the exact number of industrial plots that will be ready for the allotment, said officials.

The rates for the plots are yet to be finalised. In the last scheme, Yeida had offered residential plots at a reserve price of ₹18,000 per sqm, said officials.

“We will allot the residential plots via a lucky draw, while plots for industrial and commercial usage will be allotted via electronic bidding,” said CEO Singh.

The applicants will have to deposit 10% of the price of the total residential plot at the time of submission of application and the remaining amount can be paid once the plot is allotted via a lucky draw. The exact terms for commercial and industrial plots will be finalised before August 15, Yeida officials added.

