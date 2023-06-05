Yeida to leaseback land to 1000 farmers

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) announced on Monday that it would soon initiate the process of leaseback, returning land to farmers who had originally provided it for development purposes.

Officials said that a total of 186 cases regarding the leaseback of land exist. (Representative Image)

Yeida plans to leaseback land to approximately 1,000 farmers, resolving longstanding issues prevalent in at least 15 villages where the authority had acquired land for various development projects. Officials said that a total of 186 cases regarding the leaseback of land exist, and once the process is completed, around 1,000 farmers will benefit from it.

The affected farmers belong to 15 villages, whose land was acquired for projects such as the Noida airport, Expressway, and other significant projects, according to officials.

When Yeida, through the district administration, acquired agricultural land from the farmers for well-planned development, it also acquired the villages included in the designated area. As a result, the acquisition of the farmers’ Abadi land, meant for their families, led to protests against the authority, hampering regional development. In response to the farmers’ demands, Yeida has decided to leaseback this land to enable its use for residential purposes.

Officials said that if Yeida does not lease the land back, it would retain the title, potentially creating legal issues in the future, and the farmers would continue protesting against the authority.

“We have identified all eligible farmers in the 15 villages where we need to lease back the Abadi land. We have collected information regarding the total land area, farmers, and villages. Currently, we are re-verifying these details for each farmer to ensure accuracy and avoid any errors. Once this process is completed, we will initiate the leaseback process. Our aim is to ease the burden on the families of the farmers, who will no longer have to endure bureaucratic struggles. This initiative will benefit around 1,000 farming families who provided their land for various development projects,” said Arun Vir Singh, the chief executive officer of Yeida.

Farmers have frequently staged protests against the Yeida, particularly near the authority’s main administrative building located in Sector Omega I, Greater Noida. Officials said that they are optimistic that once the leaseback is completed, the farmers will no longer harbor animosity towards the authority.

