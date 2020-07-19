e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 19, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Noida: Woman attempts to end life at police commissioner’s office

Noida: Woman attempts to end life at police commissioner’s office

cities Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:47 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Noida: A 33-year-old woman allegedly tried to take her own life outside the police commissioner’s officer in Sector 108 on Saturday. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police said.

The incident was reported around 2pm when the woman tried to get inside the office to meet senior police officials when a review meeting was going on. However, she was refused entry and then she tried to take her own life by hanging from the grille of a window outside the building, the police said.

But police personnel at the spot intervened and she was taken to Yatharth hospital in Sector 110.

“She is doing fine now, though she has some anxiety,” said Dr Ankur Dass, medical superintendent, Yatharth hospital.

A family member said that the woman was under pressure after she had been booked by the Phase 3 police allegedly in a false case.

“Our property has been grabbed by a man and we are fighting that case in the court. In February this year, she was sent to jail in a shooting case for no fault of hers. She was just trying to meet police officers yesterday. But she was not allowed to plead her case and took this step in frustration,” said the relative on Sunday.

Police officials said that the property dispute case is going on in the Allahabad High Court.

“The man, Satish Mittal, had been shot at a day after he had returned from Allahabad. He had identified the woman and her family in the shooting after which they had been arrested. However, we have called for an investigation in the case once more,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

The officials said that the woman had also attempted to take her life earlier this year outside the district magistrate’s office.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in Delhi are 9582208181 (SNEHI) and 011-23389090 (SUMAITRI).

top news
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Rajasthan’s SOG at Manesar again to quiz rebel MLA allegedly named in audio tape
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Mob torches vehicles, attacks police in Bengal after teenager’s ‘rape and murder’
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
Surging attacks by Baloch separatists increase risks, costs of BRI projects in Pak: Report
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
PM Narendra Modi takes stock of Covid-19 situation in various states
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Trump calls Joe Biden ‘not competent’ to lead US, says ‘he’s mentally shot’
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Indian Oil’s 300,000 bpd east coast refinery to be shut for 3 weeks
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
Florida coronavirus ‘out of control,’ need to close down again: Ex-HHS Chief
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
‘Community transmission not a surprise’: Ganga Ram Hospital doctor backs IMA 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In