Noida: Woman attempts to end life at police commissioner’s office

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:47 IST

Noida: A 33-year-old woman allegedly tried to take her own life outside the police commissioner’s officer in Sector 108 on Saturday. She is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, the police said.

The incident was reported around 2pm when the woman tried to get inside the office to meet senior police officials when a review meeting was going on. However, she was refused entry and then she tried to take her own life by hanging from the grille of a window outside the building, the police said.

But police personnel at the spot intervened and she was taken to Yatharth hospital in Sector 110.

“She is doing fine now, though she has some anxiety,” said Dr Ankur Dass, medical superintendent, Yatharth hospital.

A family member said that the woman was under pressure after she had been booked by the Phase 3 police allegedly in a false case.

“Our property has been grabbed by a man and we are fighting that case in the court. In February this year, she was sent to jail in a shooting case for no fault of hers. She was just trying to meet police officers yesterday. But she was not allowed to plead her case and took this step in frustration,” said the relative on Sunday.

Police officials said that the property dispute case is going on in the Allahabad High Court.

“The man, Satish Mittal, had been shot at a day after he had returned from Allahabad. He had identified the woman and her family in the shooting after which they had been arrested. However, we have called for an investigation in the case once more,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 2.

The officials said that the woman had also attempted to take her life earlier this year outside the district magistrate’s office.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in Delhi are 9582208181 (SNEHI) and 011-23389090 (SUMAITRI).