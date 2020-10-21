e-paper
Non-Covid hospitals treating Covid-19 patients will be closely watched: TMC

Non-Covid hospitals treating Covid-19 patients will be closely watched: TMC

cities Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:14 IST
Megha Pol
Megha Pol
         

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s (TMC) health department will keep a tab on private non-Covid hospitals that treat Covid patients. The department will form two teams to survey all the private non-Covid hospitals in the next 15 days to check if Covid patients were being treated and also if the patients have been tested before being admitted. The decision was taken at the TMC general body meeting on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the councilors alleged that most non-Covid hospitals were treating Covid patients. Moreover, they do not conduct a Covid test for these patients, and merely a blood test and X-ray were conducted.

Shiv Sena corporator Meenal Sankhe, who highlighted the issue, said, “The health department had earlier taken action against some of the private hospitals for treating Covid patients without permission. However, the practice is still going on. Some hospitals do not undertake Covid tests; instead they rely on reports of blood tests and X-rays. These hospitals are trying to make profit by treating Covid patients without permission.”

Sankhe said that this could affect non-Covid patients in the hospital.

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske added, “If the non-Covid Hospitals were treating Covid patients, this could lead to increase in the number of cases as other patients, their relatives and hospital staff could get infected. The corporation should keep a check on these hospitals.”

He was seconded by all party corporators who demanded action.

Dr. Raju Murudkar, health officer, said, “If any hospital is treating Covid patients, we will take action as per the law. We will form two special teams who will audit all the hospitals in the city over the next 10-15 days and take action against such hospitals. Moreover, if they have imposed exorbitant bills, action will also be taken for the same.”

