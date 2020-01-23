North corp gets Rs85 cr for waste management

cities

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 21:32 IST

New Delhi:

Sanitation in parts of north Delhi is likely to get better with the local corporation receiving Rs 85 crore from the central government for garbage management.

“We have got R 85 crore under the Urban Development Fund (UDF) from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to purchase sanitation machinery. Political leaders and residents will be able to see a notable difference in three zones -- particularly Karol Bagh, Narela and City Sadar-Paharganj -- as the equipment will be deployed there,” commissioner of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Varsha Joshi, informed the civic body House meeting on Wednesday.

The funds arrived in the first week of January and the machinery will include auto-tippers and small trucks to transport trash. There have been long-standing complaints of garbage piling up in empty plots, drains, roundabouts and streets in these areas.

Senior officials of the corporation explained that out of their six zones, in three -- Rohini, Keshavpuram and Civil lines -- they have a private concessionaire who picks up garbage door-to-door, drops it in dhalaos, and finally transports it to landfills.

In the other three zones -- Karol Bagh, Narela and City Sadar-Paharganj -- a different private concessionaire is employed who, by contract, only picks up garbage from dhalaos and deposits it in the landfills. Door-to-door garbage collection is done here by the corporation’s DEMS department staff itself, but they were lacking crucial machinery for the past few years.

A senior corporation official said, “We have also been granted Rs. 38 crore under UDF for the Kishanganj Railway Underbridge (RUB) project which has been hanging fire since two decades for lack of funds. Once ready, it will decongest Sadar Bazar, Rohtak Road, areas under Walled City extension and Azad Market.”

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has got Rs. 17.5 crore under UDF for sanitation machinery while the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has received Rs. 10 crore for greening and paving, senior municipal officials said.