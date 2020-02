Northern Railway to run 16 Holi-special trains

cities

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 23:08 IST

The Northern Railways will run 16 Holi-special trains from March 1.

A biweekly train will run from Anand Vihar, Delhi, to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, on Monday and Thursday via Meerut city and Yamunanagar between March 2 and March 12. The return journey can be booked on Tuesday and Friday between March 3 and March 13.

Another train from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Katra, for Varanasi will run on Sunday from March 1 to March 8 via Ambala, Delhi, and Bareilly, and will run on Tuesday from Varanasi for Katra between March 3 and March 10.

A weekly train will run from Nangal Dam for Lucknow on Monday from March 2 to March 9 via Ambala and Moradabad. The return journey will take place on Tuesday from March 3 to March 10. The railway will also run a MEMU train between Saharanpur and Ambala Cantonment in March.